Juventus-Milan, where to watch the match on TV: the times

The numbers of Juventus and Milan

After the 2-0 success in the first leg, Milan could win both seasonal challenges against Juventus in Serie A for the third time in the last 50 yearsafter 2009/10 and 1990/91. Milan have kept clean sheets in their last two matches against Juventus in the league; only once in their Serie A history have the Rossoneri recorded a longer streak of consecutive clean sheets against the Bianconeri: four between 1988 and 1989. TheJuventus’ last success against Milan in the league dates back to 6 January 2021 (3-1 at the Meazza with Andrea Pirlo coach); since then, the Rossoneri have remained unbeaten in their next four ties (W2, D2); the last time AC Milan went on a longer streak of unbeaten matches against the bianconeri in the tournament was between 1990 and 1992 (five). After winning all of their first nine games at the Allianz Stadium against AC Milan in the league, the Juventus have picked up just one point in their last two home games against the Rossoneri in Serie A; it is from the period between 2004 and 2006 that the bianconeri have not recorded any more internal matches without any success against Milan in the tournament (three in that case at the Delle Alpi). There Juventus have lost nine games in a single Serie A season for the first time since 2010/11 (10 in that case). The Bianconeri could also register three consecutive defeats in all competitions for the first time since the February-March 2011 period under Luigi Delneri in charge. No team he has earned more points at home than Juventus this season Serie A: 42 in 18 matches (a record equal to Napoli); on the other hand, however, the Milan is the 9th training for away points (24 in 18 races) in the current championship. The Milan have won only one of their last nine away games (D4, L4) across all competitions (4-0 vs Napoli in the league last April 2) and lost the most recent two; the Rossoneri have not recorded three defeats in a row away from home since May 2015, with Filippo Inzaghi in charge.