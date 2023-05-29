The parents who denied the swab to their sick son speak out: “We are not No vax, we feared he would be isolated without treatment”

“What has been written is not true.” This is how they respond today, on the pages of the Truth, the two No vax parents accused of having denied permission for a Covid test to their son admitted to the Buzzi hospital in Milan with a suspected tumor. “Nothing is true. No one has ever told us what our son has and what care he needs. How could we have known on Friday if they had only done blood tests?», the two parents are asking today, denying the journalistic reconstructions. Yesterday was the Corriere della Sera the first to reconstruct the story. According to the newspaper, the child would suffer from a serious form of cancer, which would require immediate surgery. The only hospital capable of performing the operation is San Gerardo di Monza which, also hosting patients with almost non-existent immune defenses, requires a swab for admissions on entry. The parents allegedly opposed this procedure, forcing the prosecutor Nicola Ressato to unblock theimpasse using the penal law on the forced collection of biological samples. At the same time, the Milan prosecutor’s office opened a criminal file against the two parents on charges of attempted murder.

Today the two parents deny that the child has been diagnosed with cancer, just as they deny that he is dying and that their opposition to the swab is due to the fact that they are No vax. Their refusal, they explain to Truthif anything, it would have been due to the fear that – in the event of a positive test result – the child would have been isolated in some ward without the necessary treatment. “We just want to cure him, not harm his health – underlines the father – How can such an atrocity be hypothesized?”. Now the parents and their lawyer await the decision of the Milan investigating judge on the validation of the prosecutor’s provision and specify: “In the meantime, our son is not undergoing therapies, he is still waiting for a diagnosis”.

