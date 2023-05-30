Juventus, plea bargain for salary maneuver

The Juventus to plea dealfor the salary issue. AND’ this is the news: an agreement, after the referrals, which was drafted with the federal prosecutor Chinè and which must be argued before the Federal National Court, the first degree of judgment of sports justice. If the ok were to arrive, Juventus would have the sentence reduced by one third but could not appeal with respect to what was decided. The penalty would be the agreed one and can no longer be changed. In short, the second part of the sporting trials against Juventus could also be closed soon, much faster than expected.

But what will be agreed with the federal prosecutor’s office?

There is no certainty, given that everything will then have to be presented before the TFN, but the most popular solution is a heavy finethus avoiding a further penalty.

Juventus could therefore still qualify for European competitions (Europe or Conference League), at which point the qualification obtained on the field, despite the penalty, could be subject to further reflection by UEFAwith which Juventus recently agreed a Settlement Agreementwhich provides for sanctions already indicated in the event that the company does not comply with the parameters indicated in the agreement. In addition, in theory, the TFN could not even accept the settlement proposal requested by Juve and the federal prosecutor. At that point we would go directly to trial, even immediately. Juve regardless has chosen its strategy: close the events of sports justice as soon as possible.