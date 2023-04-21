Juventus, the Coni sentence condemns Agnelli and the other former top management: that’s why there is a new penalty on the horizon

I know the Juventus at the end of the championship he will arrive or not in Champions Leagueremains a huge question mark, much more than the says classification which today sees them again firmly at the third place. The answer nestles between reasonswhich are not there yet, of the sentence of Guarantee college al Coni which (temporarily) canceled the penalty in the standings. And in the new trial that will have to be held in the FederCalcio Court of Appeal at this point at the end of the season. For the moment, however, there are two certainties: the first is that from today the bianconeri of Massimiliano Allegri they got back the 15 points that had been taken away. The second, however, is that they could do not keep them for a long time. Those who were his top executives, Lambs &C.They were definitively convicted from sports justice. And that means that the offence there was, it’s a new penalty, perhaps just minor, it could take the place of the one just cancelled.

There is a fixed point in the sentence of the Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport, third and last degree of sports justice, which can only be fully understood when the reasons (it takes 30 days): they are i 94 month ban in total from Andrea Agnelli, Fabio Paratici, Federico Cherubs e Maurizio Arrive well, former top management of the club. Their appeals were in fact rejected in full, which confirms the plant accusatoryincluding the dispute of the famous article 4 on the loyalty sporty. In short, the capital gains scandal was not just an abuse of Figcand plot warp against the bianconeri, but today it is a sentence of guilt res judicata for sports justice. And this has a clear procedural value for what will come in the coming weeks.

The College of guarantee has indeed annulled the sentence with reference to the Court of Appeal, which will have to celebrate a new process, as forecast on the eve. But he did it for a precise reason: only the minor managers were “saved”, Pavel Nedved and the other simple directors (Paolo Garimberti, Assia Grazioli-Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio). Hence the invitation to the Court of Appeal to renew the evaluation, in different composition (the judges will be different). Attention, however: only and exclusively “in order to determine the causal contribution of the individual directors, providing adequate reasons and drawing any consequences also in relation to the sanction imposed on the Juventus company”. Translated: the Figc Court will have to explain better the position of the managers of second level, and then quantify their specific weight on the 15-point penalty to the team. That there will be, it’s just a question by how muchand when.

Times are getting longer: 30 days for the reasons, then the Court will convene the hearing in due weeks. We are practically at the end of the season. But at that point Juve is seriously in danger of see fade the points just returned. At least in part: in theory the judges could also reiterate the -15, the easier it is to get to one discounthowever not excessive, given that only the position of the manager minorswithout forgetting that worth it must be afflictive. Moreover. The condemnation of Agnelli &C. could also affect the other judgment, the one arriving on the maneuver salaries, where the prosecutor contests the same “system” which was in fact confirmed by the judges. While the club, as a repeat offender, will not even be able to resort to the plea bargain. Serie A is turned upside down again today, it still will be.

Twitter: @lVendemiale