Massimiliano Allegri presents at the press conference the Juventus championship match at Salernitana’s home. The bianconeri come from the home victory in the Italian Cup against Lazio. Here are the words of the Juve coach on the eve of the match on the Campania field: “Tomorrow’s match is a complicated match. Nicola is doing a great job, they come from a victory in Lecce. For us, the important thing is to take it with the right attitude. Seeing the standings, it’s a direct match, they have 21 points, we have 23“. On available players: “They will all be available apart from Bonucci who is affected, Pogba recovering and Paredes who has a problem“.

Allegri then added: “It’s a long season, we have to continue our journey. We have a semi-final in the Coppa Italia and we will try to continue in the Europa League as well“. They are De Scigliotargeted by Juventus fans: “He’s also fine emotionally and serene and calm. As for social networks, unfortunately they happen every day and they are a screen where thousands of people hide. You don’t have to give it any importance“. They are Vlahovic e Kean: “Dusan is physically very well, he’s lighter and more dynamic and I hope he scores tomorrow. He is better than when he arrived last year. Right now it’s very difficult for me to leave Kean out. He is becoming an important player and I am very sorry to leave him out“.





