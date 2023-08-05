Ketamine increasingly used against depression, but beware of side effects: everything you need to know

Many are using ketamine against depression, a remedy that can be useful but be careful not to overdo it.

The depression it is an evil capable of making a person’s life hell. However, with the right therapy and the right treatments it is possible reduce its negative effects.

In recent times, to cope with the evils of depression, many people they are using ketamine. This remedy seems to be special, but one should not abuse it, otherwise its side effects could be very serious. Here’s everything you need to know about it by trying to analyze the situation at 360 degrees.

Ketamine to treat the effects of depression: everything you need to know

They are a lot people suffering from depression. It is no coincidence that this pathology is defined as “evil of the century“. However, many manage to get out of it and live a fulfilling life despite having faced this major obstacle in the past.

Ketamine, if used with balance can eliminate the symptoms of depression (TantaSalute.it)

There is no universal and safe therapy to cure depression. Some rely on psychiatric drugsothers manage to get out on their own while still others need the support of one specialist. Now, it seems that there is a new ally that can help beat depression: it is the ketamine.

Ketamine is then anesthetic that acts on different receptors in the brain. In smaller doses it can also cause hallucinations and make those who take it experience a state of dissociation between mind and body. However, expert research has shown that ketamine can have rapid and potent anti-depressant effects in patients who have not responded well to other treatments.

In detail, a clinical study involving 184 participants suffering from depression demonstrated a large difference between subjects treated with ketamine and a control group receiving the drug midazolam. In fact, those who have taken ketamine, about 20%, went into remission. It must be said, however, that it took 4 weeks in these subjects to see positive effects, therefore treatments with ketamine to eliminate depression they take longer than drug therapies.

However, please note that ketamine is a dangerous substance. As stated earlier, there may be some risky side effects such as hallucinations and addiction. For this reason it is essential to proceed with a similar treatment to cure depression only after consulting a specialist in this field. If the expert recommends treatment with ketamine to try to eliminate depression, you can proceed in this direction, always remembering to have common sense and balance.

