Soccer “We’ll shoot you in the legs!” – Fans attack their own players

Football scandal in Argentina

“We’ll shoot you in the legs!” – Fans attack players

Status: 03.08.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

Leonardo Jara is one of the players who was attacked by the fans

After a league game, a scandal broke out in Argentina: Angry supporters ambushed their own players. They threatened them with guns, and one player was also punched in the face.

Uruguay’s football legend Diego Godin played the last game of his career on Sunday – but saying goodbye to top-class sport turned into a scandalous evening. Godin and his team Velez Sarsfield lost 1-0 to CA Huracan in Argentina’s league, escalating sentiment among supporters. After the game there was a scandal.

When the team returned to the club’s training ground at Villa Olimpica Stadium a few hours after the final whistle, the team’s own fans paid a visit, attacking their players and threatening them with weapons. “We arrived at the stadium and wanted to drive home with our cars,” forward Gianluca Prestianni (17) told ESPN. “We came out in the dark and the ‘Barra Brava’ cars came to us. It was five or six”

Diego Godin, here in his national team jersey, has retired

Prestianni was then attacked by the fans, he says. “They slapped my face twice and held my jacket. I was too scared and my teammates didn’t want to go home if they were being followed.” “The fans even said to one, ‘Get out of the car or we’ll shoot you in the legs!'”

Fans try to storm the office

The player who was threatened was defender Leonardo Jara. He confirms: “They wanted to get me out of my car and told me they would shoot me in the legs.” Striker Santiago Castro and defender Francisco Ortega were also attacked.

A club statement then said: “Atletico Velez firmly rejects the intimidation experienced by some of our players near our stadium last night.”

Local media also report that the players have not filed a complaint with the police. However, coach Sebastian Mendez (46) announced that the team would no longer train until the safety of its players was guaranteed. With just five wins from 27 games, Velez finished the season in Argentina’s first division in 25th place out of 28.

There were also violent protests the day after the game. Numerous fans tried to storm the meeting rooms where the club management was meeting for crisis talks. Videos show a wild mob.

