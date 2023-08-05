Udinese market – Scamacca alla goddess opens for Beto in Milan / The negotiation

The team knows that until the negotiations are complete, they are not safe. The waltz of the spikes is activating. Beto could get involved

The black and whites by Andrea Sottil must defend their prized possessions until the start of the season. The Portuguese centre-forward Beto knows that he must show off in every way and that this could also be his last season in black and white or rather, his last season could never even begin. The Friuli Venezia Giulia team has already set a price tag for the Portuguese footballer, but at the moment no one seems to be ready to put an offer of this magnitude on the plate. In the last few hours, however, something could also change permanently. The Scamacca exit in the direction of Atalanta allows neroazzurri of Milan to be able to aim for a new centre-forward ahead of next season.

Simone Inzaghi’s team knows that time is running out and at the moment the offensive department is undoubtedly at a minimum. We need to close for another center forward in the shortest possible time. At the moment the favorites to take the place of the Italian attacker are right the Portuguese Beto and the American Folarin Balogun. We will see what the club decides together with the technician over the next few hours and then we will find out if there will actually be a real lunge. Let’s first look at the possible cost of the Beto operation.

The Portuguese tag

To date, the class of 1998 costs well 30 million for the Pozzo family. There is room for negotiation and consequently, including the bonuses, we could fall within the 25 million maximum spending that the Neroazzurri have to date. Not a simple situation for the Champions League finalist team which to date still seems not to be interested in the former Portimonense center forward. If we look at the accounts, however, we know very well that it is the only realistically feasible operation. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on last night’s match. Here are the Udinese-Al Rayyan report cards <<

August 5 – 09:28

