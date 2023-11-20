Home » Argentina, polls closed. Challenge between Massa and Milei for the Casa Rosada
Argentina, polls closed. Challenge between Massa and Milei for the Casa Rosada

by admin
Argentina, polls closed. Challenge between Massa and Milei for the Casa Rosada

Polls closed in Argentina, where on Sunday 19 November voters chose the new president of the country: the candidate of the centre-left coalition in government, Sergio Massa (Unión por la Patria), and the ultra-liberal outsider competed in the run-off Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza).

According to data from the Electoral Chamber, the turnout at 6pm was 76%.

AtlasIntel – the only polling institute to have guessed the result in the first round – predicted a victory for Milei over Massa with an advantage of between 4 and 6 percentage points. The dispute is one of the most contentious and uncertain in the country’s history.

The first round took place on October 22, with Massa leading with 36.69%. while Milei obtained 29.99% of the preferences. The dispute has been one of the most heated in recent years in the South American nation, with an uncertain scenario where a close battle is expected in the final vote.

Javier Milei, a right-wing populist often associated with Donald Trump, in just a few years went from being a television personality who railed against the “political caste” (which he considered guilty of Argentina’s economic problems) to running for president.

