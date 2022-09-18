The ketogenic diet (or Keto Diet, in English) a diet based on the reduction of carbohydrates, which prompts the body to produce ketones, which are the result of the metabolic breakdown of fat in the liver, for use as energy. The prerogative of the ketogenic diet is the high consumption of fat (75% of calories), but also of animal proteins (20%)as vegetable proteins cannot be used (read the specific article on diet WHO).

Also there paleo diet it involves the intake of many animal proteins: the vision that our genome is largely the same as that of our ancestors, the so-called hunter-gatherers and hence the advice to eat like them. That is to say lots of animal proteinssome vegetables and fruit, some fat, both animal and vegetable, and zero carbohydrates (see the article on the myths of this diet WHO).