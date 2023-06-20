Ketogenic diet, 3 examples to eat for breakfast to lose weight quickly

We show you 3 foods you can eat for your ketogenic diet. This way you will lose weight quickly.

The ketogenic diet leads to the reduction of dietary carbohydrates, forcing the body to independently produce the glucose necessary for survival. Furthermore allows you to increase the consumption of fat contained in adipose tissue. With the ketogenic diet, ketone bodies are produced, i.e. a metabolic residue.

These ketone bodies are produced in minimal quantities and disposed of with urine and pulmonary ventilation, but with the appropriate diet they reach a higher quantity in the normal condition. If excessive, this residue is responsible for lowering the blood pH. The presence of these ketogenic bodies in the blood therefore lead to weight loss of the individual. Today we show you 3 foods useful for this particular diet.

Three foods for the ketogenic diet

Although the ketogenic diet continues to be very popular due to its impressive results, it is good to know that not everyone knows which are the best breakfasts to have to lose weight quickly.

What can you eat for breakfast on the ketogenic diet (tantasalute.it) A first example sees poached eggs and cabbage as protagonists. The preparation is simple, just start by putting butter in a pan, a clove of garlic and 60 grams of cabbage. Then cook the eggs in a separate pan and eat everything together;Alternatively, you can make savory vegetable and cheese muffins. Start by scrambling the eggs and adding milk, greens and cheese. Then you will have to pour the contents into a special pan for muffins, which you will need to grease with oil. Finally cook in the oven for about 20 minutes at 200 degrees; The third example involves a yogurt and a sandwich. This food is especially for those who are in a hurry and don’t have time to cook. The yogurt must be white and the sandwich can be stuffed with fat-free cooked ham, or alternatively with turkey. If you really don’t like yoghurt, opt for 200 ml of whole cow’s milk and a sandwich with sweet defatted raw ham, or bresaola. Finally if you don’t like this combination you can also opt for orange juice and cereals. You can drink 20 ml of juice and eat muesli with dried and dehydrated fruit.

In conclusion, we can see that there are several foods suitable for a ketogenic diet, the important thing is to especially avoid the fats in cured meats. Instead, foods rich in proteins and vegetables are optimal for weight loss. Cheeses are also excellent, which are rich in proteins and low in carbohydrates. In any case you need to rely on your doctor before embarking on a diet. Only with the advice of an expert can we actually know the most suitable foods for us.

