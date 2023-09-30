Key Information about the Anti-Covid Vaccination Campaign: Vaccination Priorities, Vaccine Effectiveness, and Common Concerns Addressed

Italy Begins Anti-Covid Vaccination Campaign with Pfizer’s Updated Vaccine

The anti-Covid vaccination campaign has officially started in Italy with the arrival of the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which has been updated to target the Omicron XBB.1.5e variant. The Ministry of Health has published a circular containing relevant instructions in the Official Journal. The doses are currently being distributed to the regions, which will independently determine the locations for citizens to receive the vaccine.

While vaccination is not mandatory in Italy, certain recommendations and priorities have been established. The vaccine will be administered for free, and the priority groups include individuals over 60 years old, those aged between 6 months and 59 years who are frail, residents of RSA facilities, pregnant women in any trimester or in the postpartum period (including those breastfeeding), and healthcare and social care workers. The Ministry also emphasizes that individuals can request vaccination, subject to the availability of doses, which will be delivered in stages.

The administered vaccine is Pfizer’s formulation specifically designed to target the Omicron XBB.1.5 variant, also known as “Kraken,” which was dominant earlier this year. Although XBB.1.5 has largely disappeared from global circulation, most active variants worldwide are its close relatives.

Regarding the effectiveness of the updated vaccine against new variants, the available data indicate that the newly formulated vaccines are effective against all subvariants in preventing severe consequences of the infection. In Italy, the most widespread variant is EG.5.1, known as “Eris,” and initial indications suggest that the updated vaccines also provide a good response against EG.5.1.

While vaccines may not always prevent symptomatic infection, they significantly reduce the viral load and the risk of infecting others. Most importantly, they continue to protect individuals at a higher risk of developing severe illness.

Individuals who have previously been infected or vaccinated against Covid should wait at least six months before receiving the vaccine. The minimum time interval to receive the vaccine is three months. The booster shot remains effective for 12 months and can also be used as a “primary cycle” for individuals getting vaccinated for the first time.

Receiving the vaccine after testing positive for Covid does not pose any danger. It is safe to get vaccinated even if an individual tests positive for Covid at the time of immunization.

In addition, co-administration of the flu vaccine and the anti-Covid vaccine is safe and does not affect the immune response or increase the rate of adverse events. Individuals can receive both vaccines simultaneously, with each administered in different body sites and using separate syringes.

As Italy kicks off its vaccination campaign against Covid, the updated vaccines offer hope in the fight against the ongoing pandemic, providing protection against new variants and reducing the risk of severe illness.

