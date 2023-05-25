“Kiev behind the blitz against the Kremlin”: the revelation of the US 007

Special units of the army or maybe members of your choice secret services. In both cases there would be the hand of Kiev behind the failure blitz against the Kremlin of May 3 last. The bomb did not come from apparatus close to Russian power, but directly from American officials. According to New York Times the failed attack on the Moscow building would be just the latest in a series of episodes that are greatly embarrassing the Biden administration.

The details are still few, writes the Times. The stars and stripes intelligence agencies do not know exactly which unit conducted the operations, but above all it is not clear whether the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian government officials were aware of the operation. According to some sources interviewed by the American newspaper, the president would not have been informed.

Interceptions and doubts

The Ukrainian track, via US services, is still shrouded in uncertainty. American operatives would have linked the incursion to Ukrainian forces not only on the basis of intercepts of Russian officials who brought up the enemy of Kiev, but also thanks to communications from Ukrainian agents who said they believed their country’s involvement plausible. It remains to be understood, therefore, whether it was some crazy splinter of the Zelensky apparatus or if there is official government direction behind it.

At the moment, some deep throats of the American 007 know, the possibility of a direct involvement of Zelensky’s entourage would be “low”. But the evaluation must not mislead. The elements available are still too few: for example it is not clear which units went into action about 20 days ago.

Embarrassments for the Biden administration

This revelation, which someone within the American apparatus wanted to leak, joins many other episodes that have embarrassed the White House and the Pentagon. At the table, many say in Washington, there is the risk of overcoming a dangerous one Red line: that of the direct involvement of the United States. Russia could in fact hold the Americans responsible for the attacks and consequently widen the conflict.

At the moment, as the recent raids in the Belgorod area, the main risk is the galaxy expansion of small units conducting attacks, blitzes and operations on Russian soil with no or no control from Kiev. Or worse that Zelensky is losing control of part of his apparatus.

The trail of attacks

The list of “embarrassing” operations is starting to get very long. It goes from the bombing where it is Morta Darya Duginato the killing of the Russian blogger a St.Pietroburgoup to suspicions that a Ukrainian commando damaged the pipeline Nord Stream.

For months these operations behind enemy lines have been a thorn in Moscow’s side, but above all they represent worrying signs in terms of possible negotiations and open the door to an expansion of the conflict. Kiev itself in the way it has organized its forces throws a smokescreen that prevents having complete information. For example, the army, and the Security Service of Ukraine, the famous SBU, have specific special forces that operate in an overlapping and in some cases even in a competitive way.

American agents have on several occasions pointed the finger at the way special forces and intelligence services are organized. In particular, they explain, the Kiev government he would have deliberately created this interlocking system, leaving a free hand to the apparatuses on who to target and how. A ploy, underline the American sources, thanks to which Zelensky is never directly involved. In between there is a whole gray area, indefinite, in which pieces of the Ukrainian state are intertwined with the anti-Putin galaxy moving to Russia. A galaxy made up of extremists, nationalists dissatisfied with the Kremlin and neo-Nazi militarists.