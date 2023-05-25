Part time, training and tax relief: 3 amendments for working women

Women and work, Castelli: “Stop conservatism in contracts, flexibility and value for skills”

In the prestigious new headquarters of theAepilocated right in front of Deputiesa conference was held onpink entrepreneurship who has seen however, and this is the novelty, the presentation of three amendments which will be presented in Parliament. So not just words but finally also pragma, concrete action, breakthrough for change.

“The employment inclusion of women must be put into practice with concrete actions, for this reason today the Aepi Confederation presents three amendment proposals to the Labor Decree, Legislative Decree 48/2023, for the benefit of working mothers in terms of: transformation of the employment contract part -time, training and tax relief for the employer”.

