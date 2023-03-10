Home Health A BRACELET TO DRIVE AWAY HEADACHES Neurology
Health

A BRACELET TO DRIVE AWAY HEADACHES Neurology

by admin

Wearable device prevents and treats migraine attacks

A new wearable device could prove to be very effective in combating migraines. It was tested by some researchers from the Headache Center of Southern California coordinated by Andrew Blumenfeld.
The study, published in the Journal of Headache, illustrates the functioning of a bracelet capable of sending slight painless electrical impulses that activate endogenous analgesic mechanisms.
The device for remote electrical neuromodulation (REN) is called Nerivio. It’s wireless, controlled with an app, and runs on battery power. The American FDA has approved its use from 12 years onwards. For the acute treatment of migraine attacks, the device is applied to the forearm for 45 minutes.
Nerivio was developed by the Israeli startup Theranica, which tested its effectiveness in two trials



Keywords | migraine, bracelet, pulse,

