Home News Wall Street falls amid concern about banks – Al Ghad Channel
News

Wall Street falls amid concern about banks – Al Ghad Channel

by admin
Wall Street falls amid concern about banks – Al Ghad Channel

Wall Street’s main stock indexes closed lower on Friday, amid a sell-off as investors worried about the health of US banks after a regulator forced the closure of a major technology bank, counteracting the impact of the February jobs report.

California’s banking regulator said it had shut down deposit-protection financial group SVB, in the biggest bank collapse since the financial crisis. A capital crisis at SVB had already affected banking stocks globally.

According to preliminary data, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index closed down 56.64 points, or 1.45%, at 3861.78 points, while the Nasdaq Composite Index lost 199.20 points, or 1.76%, to close at 11139.16 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 342.20 points, or 1.06%, to 31,912.66 points.

See also  Xu Qin emphasized at the video dispatch meeting of the Provincial Leading Group for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic and the Provincial Headquarters Command to quickly extinguish the local epidemic and make every effort to curb the spread and spillover.

You may also like

FORMEZ PA against discrimination, the e-learning platform is...

Miraculous salvation in the vehicle that rolled over...

Aída Merlano must be detained in Bogotá for...

Cloud, configuration errors in almost all companies

Fitch raises its 2023 growth forecast for the...

Guide for the defense of women’s rights in...

Italy – Israel, first Economic Forum for Italian...

Ligue 1/J27: Bradley Barcola twice decisive, allows OL...

Seventh Commission of the House of Representatives held...

The 5 best books on Lapland

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy