Allegations against Till Lindemann: Rammstein investigates the cause himself

According to dpa information, the Berlin band hired a law firm after the start of the current tour in Vilnius, Lithuania. The aim is to clarify the situation. It is about the use of drugs without the knowledge of those involved in the environment of the concert.

Several women have raised allegations against Rammstein frontman Lindemann in the past few days, mostly anonymously. The women describe situations that some of them would have found frightening. Young women were selected during concerts and asked if they wanted to come to the after-show party. According to some women, sexual acts are said to have occurred.

In a statement by Rammstein, it was said that the allegations hit the band very hard and that they were taken extremely seriously. “We say to our fans: It is important to us that you feel comfortable and safe at our shows – in front of and behind the stage.” The letter from Saturday evening also said: “We condemn any kind of abuse and ask you: do not participate in public prejudice of any kind against those who have made allegations. They have a right to their point of view.” The band also has the right not to be prejudiced.

Some changes have already been announced for the four Rammstein concerts in Munich scheduled for Wednesday: There should be no so-called Series 0 in Munich and no after-show parties either. In addition, the management announced an awareness concept, the details of which are not yet available. In Vienna, Rammstein will be making guest appearances at the Happel Stadium on July 26th and 27th.

