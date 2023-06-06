Does Major Celandine really have medicinal properties? What the experts say

Among the many plants that have medicinal properties and which is being studied there is also Celandine Major.

At some point in history ancient traditions met modern science; by combining both knowledge, albeit adopting different approaches, we could benefit from innovative medicines. Even using plants and herbs exploited in the past.

Today we focus on potential healing properties of Greater Celandinescientifically called Chelidonium greater; surely the substances contained in it can be used for alleviate some ailmentsbut there are also some contraindications.

Celandine Major, properties and uses in medicine and contraindications

The plant is originally from European countries and Mediterranean areas but thanks to the colonization of the Americas, today it grows in many parts of the world.

Celandine is of the perennial type, and belongs to the family of Papaveraceae; the bloom offers yellow flowers and the the curative part resides above all in the orange latex which is found inside, and which boasts the medicinal properties.

Also the dried leaves and roots are used in the pharmacological field.

In the past it was used to treat various diseases, especially topically, and even today it is among the “ingredients” of some medicines. We must not forget, however, that to use natural elements to cure yourself can be dangerous, especially if you don’t have adequate knowledge.

The particular latex is considered useful for healing warts and blistersbut also wounds and skin lesions. Homeopathic remedies are also made from fresh latex which are useful for treating liver and biliary problems, jaundice, migraines, bronchitis and asthma. So many ailments among the most common ones.

As for instead the use of dried roots, usually appears in the preparation of infusions and tinctures; they would choleretic, spasmolytic, blood and liver purifying and anti-inflammatory properties. This is thanks to the numerous substances present in the parts of the plant, which are the subject of studies and researches.

Other studies seem to have shown how the Celandine substances are really able to heal the most varied health problems and that they also boast anticancer properties.

On one thing, however, all the experts agree: plants must be processed and transformed into approved medicines; their use independently can on the contrary offer serious undesirable effects.

Again according to other scientific studies, published in theInternational Journal of Molecular Sciences the alkaloids and proteins of the latex Celandine would be effective in combating the papillomavirus (HPV).

But it seems that right alkaloids are potentially harmful substances in case of direct ingestion parts of the plant and even topically used latex may cause irritation and allergies.

So the scientific debate is still open and it is certainly always better to rely on herbalists, pharmacies and your doctor in case we decide to take substances to cure ourselves, even if of natural origin.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)

