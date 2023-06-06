The simulation game “My Little Universe” has released a PC version demo and is scheduled to land on the Steam and Switch platforms this fall. “My Little Universe”

The open world simulation game “My Little Universe” developed by Estoty and published by SayGames is scheduled to be launched on Nintendo Switch and PC platforms this fall. The team released a demo version of this game on the Steam platform.

“My Little Universe” is an open world simulation game launched on iOS and Android platforms in 2021. The official said that the team developed the Nintendo Switch and PC versions of this work based on the mobile version of “My Little Universe”, which will support single-player multiplayer.

In the game, players need to transform the barren land into a beautiful and thriving planet. Through excavation, forging and mining, they build their own small universe along the way; players can also further increase productivity through upgrades and collect more resources. to continue building the planet. In addition, in addition to managing resources to better complete planetary development, players also need to beware of 8 different enemies (including Himalayan snowmen, unfriendly treants and alien fungal enemies) to destroy the player’s well-managed world.