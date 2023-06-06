Home » The simulation game “My Little Universe” has released a PC version demo and is scheduled to land on the Steam and Switch platforms this fall. “My Little Universe”
Technology

The simulation game “My Little Universe” has released a PC version demo and is scheduled to land on the Steam and Switch platforms this fall. “My Little Universe”

by admin
The simulation game “My Little Universe” has released a PC version demo and is scheduled to land on the Steam and Switch platforms this fall. “My Little Universe”
The open world simulation game “My Little Universe” developed by Estoty and published by SayGames is scheduled to be launched on Nintendo Switch and PC platforms this fall. The team released a demo version of this game on the Steam platform.

“My Little Universe” is an open world simulation game launched on iOS and Android platforms in 2021. The official said that the team developed the Nintendo Switch and PC versions of this work based on the mobile version of “My Little Universe”, which will support single-player multiplayer.

In the game, players need to transform the barren land into a beautiful and thriving planet. Through excavation, forging and mining, they build their own small universe along the way; players can also further increase productivity through upgrades and collect more resources. to continue building the planet. In addition, in addition to managing resources to better complete planetary development, players also need to beware of 8 different enemies (including Himalayan snowmen, unfriendly treants and alien fungal enemies) to destroy the player’s well-managed world.

See also  The PC version of "The Last of Us Part I" was released due to crashes and flashbacks, causing most of the negative reviews on Steam. The team is actively investigating "The Last of Us Part I"

You may also like

Instagram, Whatsapp and Facebook are down, problems accessing...

LG UltraGear Gaming 24-inch monitor on sale on...

Apple is there: with iOS 17 comes the...

These features are coming to the Apple tablet

Xbox Game Showcase 2023 Wishlist –

Apple is there: with iOS 17 comes the...

Wiener PropTech concludes six-digit pre-seed round

Cost-effective high CP value! The magnetic charging stylus...

Carolina Milanesi: “With Vision Pro Apple could succeed...

Apple’s mixed reality headset is causing huge hype

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy