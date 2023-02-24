As we have seen, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League it is confirmed to be a sort of live service game, and these features are also completed by the inevitable constant internet connection requiredeven playing single.

The game has a cooperative multiplayer mode which was also shown in the new gameplay trailer at the State of Play a few hours ago, but even if you play in single player it will still be necessary to stay connected to the internet for the entire duration of using the game.

This is a standard request for the games under consideration live service, i.e. those who connect to an online platform with shared elements and who get continuous support from the developers for quite long periods of time. Since this is a game world with persistent elements and multiplayer features, the connection is necessary.

This is a feature that is often criticized by players and that never fails to create considerable controversy, as we saw just recently with the same request also made by Redfall, another title that requires a constant internet connection even in single player.

The confirmation of this need in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League also comes from the official FAQ of the game, which states that “an internet connection is required to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League single-player with online co-op”. Among other things, the presence of the is also confirmed multiplayer cross-platform.