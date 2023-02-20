Today, February 19, 2023, represents the tenth anniversary of the output of Metal Gear Rising: Revengeancethe particular spin-off action that has overturned the conventions of the series with a decidedly different look than usual.

To provide a distinctly different identity from the classic stealth action of kojimiana memory was the PlatinumGames team, which dealt entirely with the development of the game published by Konami, in a period of considerable experimentation. The result was a very particular game, which did not achieve the success of the regular chapters of the series but which has become a sort of cult, particularly appreciated by pure action fans.

The absolute protagonist of Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is Raidenhere in its recent cybernetic version, which finally frees itself from the limits of the more realistic and serious action to hover in the sphere of stylish action in which sword strokes can cut practically anything.

Unfortunately, those who expected great news for the anniversary will be disappointed at the moment: there seems to be none reissue or substantial news in this regard, beyond a simple tweet published by the official account of the Metal Gear series.

When the celebrations for the tenth anniversary of the game were announced, many thought of a possible relaunch of Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, perhaps with a remaster or a remake, but Konami does not seem to be of the same opinion. In any case, this could be an excellent opportunity to rediscover the original, which still happens to be a very good title.

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is also perfectly backwards compatible on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, pending any news regarding the game in question from the publisher. Last May it had seen a 1000% increase in player numbers, for a strange reason.