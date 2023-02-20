Haining Xieqiao Squadron forges ahead and opens a new chapter in city appearance management



At the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit, in view of the fact that businesses occupy roads and operate outside stores during the holidays, the law enforcement officers of the Xieqiao Squadron of Haining City conducted a drag-net investigation and rectification of prominent problems in the jurisdiction, and made every effort to create a clean, tidy, civilized and orderly living environment.

The first is to focus on a series of uncivilized behaviors such as cross-door operations, road occupation operations, and itinerant vendors that appear around key road sections, farmers’ markets, and schools within the township. During the rectification process, the law enforcement team mainly focused on persuasion, patiently explaining relevant laws and regulations, helping merchants move their business items outside the store to indoors, guiding operators to establish legal business awareness, and ensuring that streets are clean and roads are smooth. Up to now, a total of 93 out-of-store operations and 54 road-occupied operations have been rectified.

The second is to focus on areas with weak management in the back streets, alleys, and alleys along the streets, and make a lot of “embroidery” efforts to conduct “carpet-style” investigations street by street, point by point, and place by place. For chaos in the city, such as random posting and hanging in the sun, the word “Qing” is the main factor, the word “Jing” is the starting point, and the word “Jing” is the goal. Clean up and rectify 46 outdoor advertisements, banners along the street, and random hangings on doors and windows Starting from 53, the small corners of the streets and alleys are continuously illuminated to enhance the high-quality appearance of the town.

The third is to intensify the rectification of illegal parking and parking of vehicles. By issuing warm reminder cards for vehicles, there will be no punishment for short-term illegal parking vehicles, and warm law enforcement will be implemented in the form of “warning”, and the behavior of random parking and parking will be corrected in time. Fixed-point homing, parking in an orderly manner. Up to now, there have been more than 140 reminders for parking violations and more than 50 penalties. The law enforcement measures have won the understanding and support of the general public.