The reason why 60 children in the same community in Australia look alike is outrageous: a man “made a ghost”

When “sperm donation” and other means are used for assisted reproduction, in order to avoid the situation of close relatives getting married, the “sperm donation” process has extremely strict and standardized procedures. But in reality, it is inevitable that some people will use illegal means to donate sperm in violation of regulations. And the man in Australia is even more outrageous. In the same community, there may be 60 of his children.

An Australian man has registered to donate sperm under a different name, making him the biological father of 60 children, it has been reported.Parents of 60 children at a gathering in a sexual minority community discovered that each other’s children looked alike.

The parents of these children then started walking around the local IVF facility to see if the same person had performed it at the clinic. It turned out that the sperm donor was registered with the donor agency under four different names.

The man, who has not been identified publicly, used four different aliases to donate sperm to members of Australia’s transgender community, some of whom met the man informally, the report said.

It is reported that in Australia, it is illegal for sperm donors to charge fees, and the maximum sentence can be 15 years in prison, but the illegal sperm donation business is still very popular. Doctors and scholars call on government agencies to strengthen supervision, and at the same time hope that sperm donors can maintain “the minimum respect for life” and refuse illegal transactions.