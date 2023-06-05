Home » Kosovo: Crosetto visits wounded Italian soldiers, ‘thank you’ – Medicine
Kosovo: Crosetto visits wounded Italian soldiers, 'thank you' – Medicine

Kosovo: Crosetto visits wounded Italian soldiers, ‘thank you’ – Medicine
(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 05 – “Thank you guys on behalf of the country, the Defense and myself. Now you are home and it’s up to us, your Defense family, to take care of you. Welcome back”.

Thus the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, meeting the Italian soldiers wounded last week in northern Kosovo at the Celio Polyclinic in Rome, who have returned to Italy today.

(ANSA).

