Il Napoliafter the defeat against Lazio, he immediately found success with a dry one 2-0 on Atalanta. The goals, all in the second half, come from Kvaratskhelia and Rrahmani. Twenty-second victory in 26 league games and momentary +18 on the second in the standings. for theAtalanta and the third consecutive game without finding the goalwith the Champions League race getting more and more complicated.

20:55

Naples, the accusation of Gollini

The goalkeeper spoke to Dazn of his first match with the Azzurri. Read the full statements here.

20:45

Naples, the words of Spalletti

Read here the coach’s words after the match.

20:40

Naples, the words of Rrahmani

The defender spoke to Dazn in the post match: “We’re having fun and playing well, tonight was a very difficult match. Kim has a calf problem which is repeated often, but luckily it doesn’t seem to be anything serious. Osimhen nervous? If I were a striker I would be too, it’s normal.”

20:35

Naples, Meret’s conditions

Il Napoli published a note on the injury of his goalkeeper: “Alex Meret accused a wrist discomfort in the warm-up before the match against Atalanta”.

20:30

Naples, the note on Kim’s conditions

Il Napoli has published a official statement about the injury of the defender. Read the full news here.

20:25

Atalanta, the regret of Gasperini

The Nerazzurri coach spoke after the defeat. Read the full statements here.

20:20

Naples, Osimhen does not take the change well

The Nigerian striker let himself go to a blatant gesture once off the field. Read the full news here.

20:15

Naples, the joy of De Laurentiis

The president of the Napolivia a tweet published on his profile, commented on the success achieved by his team. Read the full news here.

20:05

Naples, when can the Scudetto arrive?

Read here all the combinations possible Napoli scudetto.

20:00

Napoli-Atalanta, the report cards

Read here the report cards of the match between Naples and Atalanta.

19:55

90′ + 5′ – The match ends

Triple whistle at the Maradona Stadium. Ends 2-0 for the Napoli with the networks of Kvaratskhelia and Rrahmani.

19:50

90′ – Dentro Lookman

The attacker made his appearance on the field in the last minutes in place of Toloi.

19:45

85′ – Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia come out

Spalletti, in view of the Champions League, removes his two top players. Inside Simeon and Zerbin.

19:44

84′ – Opportunity for Ruggeri

The Nerazzurri full-back kicks hard from a tight angle, but finds it rejected by Gollini.

19:42

82′ – Napoli manages the lead

Spalletti’s team is managing these last minutes of the game with a prolonged ball possession.

19:38

76′ – Napoli doubles

Amir Rrahmani bring the result on 2-0 with a head shot on a corner kick.

19:37

75′ – Kim forced to make a substitution

The defender accused a calf problem. Instead of him enters John Jesus. Read the full news.

19:35

73′ – Zapata scares Maradona

The striker hits the head undisturbed from a corner kick. Central shot blocked by Gollini.

19:34

72′ – Muriel engages Gollini

The Colombian striker frees himself in dribbling and kicks at the near post. Gollini rejects a corner kick.

19:30

68′ – Changes also for Gasperini

They enter Boga and Zappacosta in the place of Pasalic and Maehle.

19:27

65′ – Double substitution for Spalletti

They go out Zielinski and Politano per Ndombélé ed Elmas.

19:21

59′ – Goal in Kvaratskhelia

The blue number 77, on an assist from Osimhen, unlock the achievement the Maradona. Thirteenth goal in season.

19:18

56′ – Kvaratskhelia again from outside

The outside tries from the distance. The shot goes wide without worrying Musso.

19:15

53′ – Kvaratskhelia shoots high

The Georgian, after a rebuttal from the Atalanta defence, kicked first from the edge of the area. Very high ball over the crossbar.

19:10

48′ – Overturned by Osimhen

The Nigerian tries with a great aerial stunt that Musso blocks easily.

19:08

46′ – The second half begins

Kick-off for the second 45 minutes between Naples and Atalanta.

18:55

Spalletti-Zapata clash

The Tuscan coach, at the end of the first half, had a heated debate with the Colombian striker. The reason is related to reprimand requests by the Atalanta players. Read the full news.

18:50

Atalanta, Ruggeri’s trust

The Nerazzurri full-back spoke to Dazn at the end of the first 45 minutes: “They go up a lot, if we can get out of the bottom we can put them in trouble. Zapata’s long ball isn’t always possible, but we’ll try.”

18:48

45′ + 3′ – The first half ends

The first half ends at the Maradona Stadium between Naples and Atalanta. Result stuck on 0-0.

18:43

43′ – Injury for Atalanta

Gasperini forced to use his first substitution. Goes out Djimsit for a physical problemin its place Demiral.

18:40

40′ – Miracle of Musso

The Argentine goalkeeper blocks the shot by Politano from the penalty area spot. We stay 0-0.

18:35

35′ – The game does not unlock

Il Napoli continues to attack without making himself really dangerous. Atalanta resists.

18:31

31′ – First shot by Osimhen

The Nigerian striker, on the developments of a free kick, hits the head. High ball over the crossbar.

18:30

30′ – Scalvini is also booked

Third yellow card of the race. The Nerazzurri defender knocks down Politano on the counterattack, stark yellow.

18:27

27′ – First chance for Kvaratskhelia

The Georgian gets rid of his marker and engages Musso from a tight angle. ball in corner after one chest block.

18:25

25′ – Napoli always in attack

Spalletti’s team continues to attack in search of an advantage. Atalanta not very precise in the restarts.

18:18

18′ – Heavy yellow card for Napoli

Yellow card for Victor Osimhen. The attacker lifts his leg and hits the Nerazzurri defender cleanly.

18:15

15′ – Ruggeri booked

Il first caution of the race is Matthew Ruggeri dell’Atalanta for a foul on Di Lorenzo.

18:10

10′ – Napoli immediately aggressive

First 10 minutes of grande pressing for Spalletti’s team. The blues they want to unlock the match immediately.

18:06

6′ – Politano engages Musso

First shot of the game for Matthew Politano which forces the Argentine goalkeeper to put the ball in corner.

18:00

1′ – The game begins

Kick-off at Maradona for the match between Naples and Atalanta.

17:55

Naples, change the formation

Last minute change for the Napoli after the announcement of the official training. Golliniex of the match, takes the place of Meret. Read the full news.

17:50

Atalanta, Marino on Gasperini

Il general manager of Atalanta commented a Dazn Gasperini’s words on the Nerazzurri’s balance sheet: “There is nothing new. These are numbers that you all know, as well as our philosophy. We are a virtuous company with a brilliant president which tends to spoil us. He brings us eggs from his farm, there’s no shortage of protein.”

17:45

Naples, the charge of Juan Jesus

The Brazilian defender expressed his team’s motivations in the pre-match a Dazn: “We’ve worked a lot during the week, testing our tactics and what we’ll have to do. The defeat against Lazio was strangetoday I’m sure it will be a good game. We are at home, we have to win the three points“.

17:40

Atalanta, Parla De Roon

The Dutch midfielder spoke to the microphones of Dazn in the pre match: “I got a stomp last Saturday, but I’m fine now. My work is always the same, it doesn’t change even without Koopmeiners“.

17:35

Naples-Atalanta, the precedent of the first leg

In the first legplayed on November 5, 2022 at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, the Napoli prevailed with the result of 2-1. After the initial network of Lookman on a penalty kick, in fact, the comeback signed by Osimhen ed Elmas.

17:25

Napoli-Atalanta, teams on the field for warm-up

Both teams entered the pitch at the Stadio Maradona for the heating of the match which will start at 18.

17:20

Naples, Maradona sold out

Despite the defeat against Lazio on the last day, Napoli’s enthusiasm for their team remains high. Read the full news here.

17:10

Napoli-Atalanta, the official formations

Here are the official picks of Spalletti and Gasperini for today’s match.

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. Trainer: Spalletti. Available: Gollini, Marfella, Ostigard, Juan Jesus, Bereszynski, Zedadka, Demme, Gaetano, Ndombele, Zerbin, Elmas, Simeone.

ATALANTA (3-4-1-2): Musso; Toloi, Djimsiti, Scalvini; Maehle, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Pasalic; Hojlund, Shoe. Trainer: Gian Piero Gasperini. Available: Sportiello, Rossi; Okoli, Palomino, Demiral, Zappacosta, Soppy, Boga, Muriel, Lookman.

17:05

Naples-Atalanta, where to watch the match

Read here where to see the match between Napoli and Atalanta.

16:55

Naples, Spalletti’s probable choices

Read here the probable formation of Luciano Spalletti.

16:45

Napoli-Atalanta, the teams on the pitch soon

At 18 Napoli and Atalanta will take the field at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium for the 26th day of Serie A. The hosts are returning from the defeat against Lazio, while the Nerazzurri come from a draw against Udinese.

Naples – Diego Armando Maradona Stadium