There is already a profound division of opinion between the head of health of FdI and the approach given to the reform of the territorial health in progress which, to tell the truth, is not really an idea of ​​the government or of Speranza, but the result of an elaboration made with the Conference of the Regions.

But Marcello Gemmato, a pharmacist deputy who follows health care on behalf of Meloni, does not like the idea of ​​Community Houses, which are the central nucleus of the new territorial structure of the NHS. In them should converge the general practitioners now scattered throughout the territory and would be assisted by nursing and administrative staff to allow them to carry out their work without other bureaucratic tasks. In addition, according to the reform, the Community Houses should also be equipped with a minimum of diagnostic equipment capable of relieving the hospitals of many improper accesses.

Instead, the head of health of FdI Gemmato would like to continue with the current structure of family doctors, perhaps equipping them and the pharmacies with diagnostic tools.

Its opposition is also motivated by the fact that in the reform each Community House should be the reference for 50,000 users as a rule and 4,000 for rural or mountain areas. This would force users to travel even for long periods, while the current structure, with the involvement of pharmacies, would guarantee a more widespread distribution.

In essence, the idea of ​​FdI would maintain the current situation, with some changes, such as the inclusion of minimal diagnostics in individual clinics. Which seems difficult to do. Not all primary care physicians are able to do an ultrasound or laboratory exam. And then, if they are already impeded in their activity by a whole series of bureaucratic requirements, where would they find the time to do the diagnostics too? Which would nullify one of the main effects of the reform which is to unload the hospitals of the white and green codes.