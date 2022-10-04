Home Health L’Adige di Verona The health manager of Fratelli d’Italia is against the Community Houses, the heart of the reform of territorial medicine
Health

L’Adige di Verona The health manager of Fratelli d’Italia is against the Community Houses, the heart of the reform of territorial medicine

by admin
L’Adige di Verona The health manager of Fratelli d’Italia is against the Community Houses, the heart of the reform of territorial medicine

There is already a profound division of opinion between the head of health of FdI and the approach given to the reform of the territorial health in progress which, to tell the truth, is not really an idea of ​​the government or of Speranza, but the result of an elaboration made with the Conference of the Regions.

But Marcello Gemmato, a pharmacist deputy who follows health care on behalf of Meloni, does not like the idea of ​​Community Houses, which are the central nucleus of the new territorial structure of the NHS. In them should converge the general practitioners now scattered throughout the territory and would be assisted by nursing and administrative staff to allow them to carry out their work without other bureaucratic tasks. In addition, according to the reform, the Community Houses should also be equipped with a minimum of diagnostic equipment capable of relieving the hospitals of many improper accesses.

Instead, the head of health of FdI Gemmato would like to continue with the current structure of family doctors, perhaps equipping them and the pharmacies with diagnostic tools.

Its opposition is also motivated by the fact that in the reform each Community House should be the reference for 50,000 users as a rule and 4,000 for rural or mountain areas. This would force users to travel even for long periods, while the current structure, with the involvement of pharmacies, would guarantee a more widespread distribution.

In essence, the idea of ​​FdI would maintain the current situation, with some changes, such as the inclusion of minimal diagnostics in individual clinics. Which seems difficult to do. Not all primary care physicians are able to do an ultrasound or laboratory exam. And then, if they are already impeded in their activity by a whole series of bureaucratic requirements, where would they find the time to do the diagnostics too? Which would nullify one of the main effects of the reform which is to unload the hospitals of the white and green codes.

See also  Even with this health problem, INPS pays around 300 euros in checks every month

twitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail

You may also like

one more case of Listeria meningitis

Ankylosing spondylitis: a new drug for those who...

Svante Pääbo, who is the Nobel Prize for...

Another Ebola-like monkey virus could make the leap...

Empty calories, what they are and what foods...

Nobel, when the prize is a family matter

From 3 October, screening for Hepatitis C will...

He eats sausage and dies, again a man...

The leap of the virus “At the end...

Covid: with fourth dose – 90% risk of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy