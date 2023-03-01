«Lajatico needs children, not homosexuals. Mayor resign!». A shocking sentence that can be read on a flyer that was about to be posted on the walls of the town in the province of Pisa. If the sentence is already absurd in itself, even more so is the pretext to which the Pisan section of Come on New: the cancellation of the first class of middle school for the next school year, due to the low number of children leaving primary school. Directly attacked, the civic mayor Alessio Barbafieri was direct: “I’m shocked.” “It is something that has never been seen in our area,” he adds. The flyers had been taken to the billboard office. There, having seen the content, they were blocked. But nothing has stopped their diffusion on social networks, which are already teeming with photos of the brochures. Other images show flyers on the windshields of some cars, he reports Republic.

Solidarity with the mayor, from right to left

The mayor has announced that he will evaluate how to act together with his lawyers. Meanwhile, Barbafieri has already collected the solidarity of other politicians of the Tuscany Region. “The flyer is disgusting, absolutely incompatible with a civil and democratic community, steeped in violence and homophobia,” said the regional councilor Alessandra Nardini (Pd), to then launch the appeal, “all the institutions and political forces, including the democratic right, unite in a clear and unanimous condemnation and in the defense of the most basic values ​​and principles”. Finally, the councilor concludes: “As the Tuscany Region we will continue to fight every day any form of discrimination, starting from those based on sexual orientation and gender identity”. Nardini’s appeal was accepted by Robert Ticciatirepresentative of Brothers of Italy to Lajatico, who dissociated himself from the Forza Nuova manifesto “firmly condemning it”.

