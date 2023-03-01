The friendship between Edward e Nicole determined the definitive break between the Donnalisis. Antonellain the episode, he witnessed gods compromising footagewhich made her lose faith in her boyfriend.
In the evening, the girl is found talking with Milena, Giaele, Oriana e Alberto, than seen in the episode. Oriana backs her up, she too would have been jealous of certain behaviors, while the other three are more moderate. They don’t see malice in Edoardo’s hugs, after all they are certain that he and Nicole are simply friends. If Edoardo kept silent about what happened in the van, it’s simply because he feared losing his fiancée.
Antonella is not convinced, according to her there was something more. If the two had had a clear conscience, they would not have shown so apprehension.
In the light of the new facts, the influencer examines some of Edoardo’s sentences which, in the past, had seemed innocent to him, but today they give rise to doubts.
During an aperitif, according to the VIP, Edoardo would have let slip some statements about the physical appearance of the actress. Hearing Antonella’s version of the facts, the speaker rushes to deny what was reported.
If on the one hand the influencer claims that Edoardo said that Nicole is “too beautiful“, on the other hand, the boy says he called her pretty and ran to hug her only because he was driven by sympathy.
The discussion goes on for a while and each of the two boys defends his own version. Edoardo accuses the VIP of being false and of inventing phrases that he has never uttered. All this, according to the young man, supports Tavassi’s thesis: Antonella is exploiting the situation to tarnish him
The words of Milena, who tries to restore peace between the two, are worthless. According to the woman, if the VIP had bad intentions, he would never have told her so clearly that Nicole is a beautiful girl.
Every attempt is in vain, the Donnalisis are unable to find a common ground. Each supports their own theses, convinced that the other is lying. They part between accusations and rancor, determined not to retract the positions taken.
Subsequently, Edward vents himself in the courtyard with some of the Spartans. According to him, Antonella is lying only to give credence to the rumors about him and Nicole.
The story of the party, according to him untruthful, is a way to insinuate further doubts about his relationship with the actress.
Onestini intervenes: he doesn’t understand why Edoardo is surprised, he and Tavassi they had already unmasked Antonella’s game months ago.
To Giaele and Oriana, on the other hand, the VIP suggests not to intervene in speeches that do not concern them.
Jael, touched, defends herself. She approached Antonella, it’s true, but with all the good intentions in the world. She would like to help Edoardo, which is why she tries in every way to make the influencer think. This does not mean, however, that she intends to ride the wave to become friends with the model.
Summing up, Edoardo has no doubts: Antonella declares falsehood. Disappointed, the boy does not express himself further. He just didn’t think his girlfriend would go that far.
Who will be right between the two? Who is telling the truth?