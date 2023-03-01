The friendship between Edward e Nicole determined the definitive break between the Donnalisis. Antonellain the episode, he witnessed gods compromising footagewhich made her lose faith in her boyfriend.

In the evening, the girl is found talking with Milena, Giaele, Oriana e Alberto, than seen in the episode. Oriana backs her up, she too would have been jealous of certain behaviors, while the other three are more moderate. They don’t see malice in Edoardo’s hugs, after all they are certain that he and Nicole are simply friends. If Edoardo kept silent about what happened in the van, it’s simply because he feared losing his fiancée.

Antonella is not convinced, according to her there was something more. If the two had had a clear conscience, they would not have shown so apprehension.

In the light of the new facts, the influencer examines some of Edoardo’s sentences which, in the past, had seemed innocent to him, but today they give rise to doubts.

During an aperitif, according to the VIP, Edoardo would have let slip some statements about the physical appearance of the actress. Hearing Antonella’s version of the facts, the speaker rushes to deny what was reported.

If on the one hand the influencer claims that Edoardo said that Nicole is “too beautiful“, on the other hand, the boy says he called her pretty and ran to hug her only because he was driven by sympathy.

The discussion goes on for a while and each of the two boys defends his own version. Edoardo accuses the VIP of being false and of inventing phrases that he has never uttered. All this, according to the young man, supports Tavassi’s thesis: Antonella is exploiting the situation to tarnish him

The words of Milena, who tries to restore peace between the two, are worthless. According to the woman, if the VIP had bad intentions, he would never have told her so clearly that Nicole is a beautiful girl.

Every attempt is in vain, the Donnalisis are unable to find a common ground. Each supports their own theses, convinced that the other is lying. They part between accusations and rancor, determined not to retract the positions taken.