Lamb skewers with pepper hummus | > – Guide – Cooking

Lamb skewers with pepper hummus

Lamb skewers with pepper hummus

Ingredients for the hummus:

Set the oven to grill. Halve the peppers lengthways and deseed. Place, outer side up, on a baking sheet and grill in the oven until the surfaces are blistered and darkened. This takes about 8-10 minutes. Remove the tray from the oven and place a damp cloth over the peppers. Then peel off the skin of the pods while they are still lukewarm.

Peel and dice the garlic. Clean and roughly chop the parsley. Drain the chickpeas. Place peppers and all prepared ingredients in a blender. Add cashew nuts, olive oil and spices. Puree everything to a fine creamy mass. The hummus should not be too runny. If necessary, add a little more chickpeas or cashew nuts. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds when serving.

Ingredients for the mince skewers:

Peel onion and garlic and chop finely. Heat olive oil in a pan and sauté both in it. Add paprika powder and cumin and toast briefly. Remove the pan from the stovetop. Clean the parsley and coriander, chop with the stalks and mix in. Finely chop a salted lemon (available in delicatessen shops) or grate the zest of an organic lemon.

If you want to prepare the minced lamb yourself, it is best to use meat from the lamb shoulder. Prepare 2 skewers per person. Place the minced meat in a bowl, add the onion mix, salted lemon and a little lemon juice and mix. Season with salt (caution: the salted lemon already has a high salt content) and pepper.

Briefly soak the wooden skewers, then form the minced meat into an oblong and oval shape and press firmly. One half of the skewer should remain free. Heat olive oil in a pan and fry the skewers for 3-4 minutes until golden brown. For preparation on the grill, brush the skewers with a little olive oil beforehand. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds when serving.

Ingredients for the salad:

Wash the spinach and basil carefully and spin dry. Pluck the basil leaves from the stems. Squeeze the lemon for the dressing. Mix together olive oil, lemon juice and honey. Season with pepper and finely diced salted lemon (or lemon zest). Add some salt if necessary. Mix the dressing with the spinach and basil salad just before serving.

serving:

Place some hummus on a plate and place 2 skewers crosswise on each. Serve the spinach salad alongside or separately.

