Latin Phrases Still Used in Medical Vocabulary

Latin Still Influences Medical Language

Latin, although considered a dead language, continues to have a significant influence on our everyday lives, particularly in the medical field. Many medical terms and expressions have their roots in Latin and classical Greek. The term “medicine” itself is derived from the Latin word “medicina,” meaning to heal or cure.

Medical vocabulary often consists of suffixes from Latin and Greek. For example, the suffix “-itis,” meaning inflammation, is found in words like appendicitis, peritonitis, and laryngitis. Greek endings like “-sis,” meaning disease or irregular state, can be seen in words such as silicosis, tuberculosis, and stenosis.

Several Latin phrases still hold relevance in medical vocabulary. One well-known phrase is “primum non nocere,” which means “first, do no harm.” This motto appeared in Hippocrates’ book “Epidemics” in the 5th century BC, although it is often incorrectly attributed to the Hippocratic Oath. Another phrase, “rigor mortis,” refers to the stiffness of a dead body. It starts to occur several hours after death and reaches its peak intensity within 24 hours.

The phrase “mens sana in corpore sano,” meaning “a healthy mind in a healthy body,” was popularized by Roman writer Junio Juvenal in his satirical poems. It emphasizes the importance of both physical and mental health. Another famous Latin proverb, “errare humanum est,” states that to err is human. It recognizes that mistakes are a natural part of being human and emphasizes the need for forgiveness and rectification.

The concept of nature’s healing power is encapsulated in the phrase “vis medicatrix naturae.” This idea, attributed to Hippocrates, suggests that nature has the ability to heal itself. Finally, the Latin phrase “coitus interruptus” refers to the contraceptive method known as “interrupted intercourse.” This method involves withdrawing before completing sexual intercourse.

While Latin may no longer be spoken widely, its influence on the medical field is undeniable. Understanding these Latin phrases can help medical professionals communicate more effectively and appreciate the historical roots of their discipline.

