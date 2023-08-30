Home » They request a hearing on compliance with the protection of the Atrato River
The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation asked the Administrative Court of Cundinamarca to consider holding a public hearing with the Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, so that the National Government presents its strategy and action plan for effective compliance with the sentence that recognizes the Atrato River as a subject of rights, for its protection, conservation, maintenance and restoration by the State and ethnic communities.

For the Public Ministry, judicial intervention is transcendental at this time when there is a new administration in the government and a new National Development Plan. Likewise, the Attorney General’s Office considers the call to be appropriate, in view of the election of new local governments, which must adjust their development plans with a unified strategy and not as disjointed efforts.

The requirement of the control entity is also derived from the accompaniment that it carries out as follow-up coordinator to the court order, a role that resulted in the issuance of two verification orders (No. 12 of December 14, 2022 and the order of December 22, 2022). March 2023), in which he detailed the relevance of bringing together the actors of the sentence, to review and diagnose the reasons for the slow progress in the implementation of the mandates and rethink the strategies.

Finally, the Attorney for Environmental, Mining, Energy and Agrarian Affairs reiterated that the commitment to convene a hearing was mentioned in the last forum of the Intersectoral Commission for Chocó (CICH) and in the Commission of Guardians of the Atrato River, held the past July 18 and 19, 2023; For this reason, he requested that the judiciary be the one that shields the process from legitimacy and coercivity.

