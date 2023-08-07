Water Levels in Heilongjiang Remain Below Warning Levels, Some Areas Experiencing Excess

Title: Water Levels Remain Stable in Heilongjiang Province Despite Some Exceeding Warning Limits

Date: August 07, 2023

Source: Leading News·Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Wu Yuxi

On August 7th, the Provincial Hydrology and Water Resources Center provided an update on the water levels in Heilongjiang province. Despite some sections exceeding warning water levels, overall, the situation remains stable.

The water levels of the main stream of Heilongjiang are currently 2.66-6.68 meters lower than the warning water level. Similarly, the Nenjiang main stream is 0.51-5.8 meters lower than the warning water level. However, at Yilan Station, the main stream of the Songhua River, the water level has exceeded the warning level by 0.35 meters. Other river sections are 0.27 to 2.13 meters lower than the warning water level. The main stream of the Wusuli River is 1.45 to 2.7 meters lower than the warning water level as a whole.

In specific locations, the water level at Harbin Station, the main stream of the Songhua River, is currently at 117.02 meters, 1.28 meters lower than the warning level. The flow rate at this station is 4,400 cubic meters per second. Meanwhile, at Yilan Station, the water level is 97.15 meters, 0.35 meters higher than the warning level, with a flow rate of 11,700 cubic meters per second. Finally, Jiamusi Station reported a water level of 78.94 meters, 0.36 meters lower than the warning level, with a flow rate of 11,300 cubic meters per second.

When compared to the same period in previous years, the water levels of 10 rivers in the province, including the Hulan River, Lalin River, Ant River, Mudanjiang River, Muling River, Suifen River, Tangwang River, Tongken River, Woken River, and Yalu River, are 0.15 meters to 1.12 meters lower. On the other hand, the water levels of 8 rivers, including the Emur River, Gan River, Huma River, Naoli River, Nemoer River, Nuomin River, Wuyuer River, and Xunbila River, remain stable.

As of 8 o’clock on the 7th, the water levels of 12 rivers, such as the Ash River, Dongxiao River, Feiketu River, Gas River, Ant River, Manniu River, Mudan River, Muling River, Songhua River, Wuhulin River, and Yalu River, have surpassed the warning water level by 0.08 meters to 2.54 meters. Notably, the Mangniu River Da Nianzigou (2) Station and the Lalin River Caijiagou Station have exceeded the guaranteed water level by 0.44 meters to 0.87 meters.

Additionally, out of the province’s flood reporting reservoirs, 5 large, 5 medium, and 16 small reservoirs are operating beyond the flood limit. The excess ranges from 0.03 to 1.95 meters.

Despite some rivers exceeding warning water levels and reservoirs operating beyond flood limits, the overall situation remains stable. The Provincial Hydrology and Water Resources Center continues to closely monitor the situation and provide necessary updates.

Reporter: Wu Yuxi

