Home » Serie A referees, the appointments for the 3rd day
Sports

Serie A referees, the appointments for the 3rd day

by admin
Serie A referees, the appointments for the 3rd day

Will be Antonio Rapuano to direct the big match of the 3rd day between Roma e Milanscheduled for Friday evening at 20.45. Andrew Columbus per Naples-Laziolies theInterengaged on Sunday at 18.30 against the Fiorentinawill be directed by Matthew Marchetti. John Ayroldi per Empoli-Juventuslie to Luca Massimi goes the challenge of the Via del Mare between Lecce e Salernitana.

The designations

SASSUOLO–VERONAFriday 01/09 at 6.30pm

Piccinini Bercigli – De Meo IV: Camplone VAR: Dionisi AVAR: Wonder

ROME-MILANFriday 01/09 h.20.45

Rapuano Meli – Alassio IV: Massa VAR: Irrati VAR: Di Vuolo

UDINESE-FROSINONESaturday 02/09 at 6.30pm

Guida Rossi C. – Ricci IV: Volpi VAR: Fabbri AVAR: Honey

BOLOGNA-CAGLIARISaturday 02/09 at 6.30pm

Orsato Rocca – Old IV: Gualtieri VAR: Paterna AVAR: Mazzoleni

NAPLES-LAZIOSaturday 02/09 h.20.45

Colombo Mokhtar – Palermo IV: Mariani VAR: Di Paolo VAR: Longo S.

ATALANTA-MONZASaturday 02/09 h.20.45

Marcenaro Zingarelli – Scatragli IV: Prontera VAR: Duties AVAR: Serra

TURIN-GENOASunday 03/09 at 6.30pm

Chiffi Peretti – Severino IV: Santoro VAR: La Penna AVAR: Maggioni

INTER-FIORENTINASunday 03/09 at 6.30pm

Marchetti Costanzo – Passeri IV: Sacchi VAR: Mazzoleni AVAR: Paganessi

EMPOLI-JUVENTUSSunday 03/09 h.20.45

Ayroldi Rossi M. – Perrotti IV: Ghersini VAR: Di Martino AVAR: Di Paolo

LECCE-SALERNITANASunday 03/09 h.20.45

Massimi Carbone – Giallatini IV: Minelli VAR: Marini AVAR: Gariglio

See also  Top game in the Premier League: Manchester City humiliate Arsenal

You may also like

The National Chess Association Masters Tournament Takes Shaoxing...

US Open | GLOSSA: The art of leaving...

Pirates Rally Late to Beat Royals 6-3, Hayes...

Qatar Sports Investments founder of Premier Padel acquires...

Chinese Rhythmic Gymnastics Team Shines at World Championships,...

ÖFB: Transfers make the team boss positive

Mexican Midfielder Diego Lainez Set to Join Gallos...

Prigozhin, bomb in the air conditioner of the...

Chinese Team Loses to South Sudan, Li Kaier...

Pumas Bolsters Squad with Christian Tabó and Rodrigo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy