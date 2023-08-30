Serie A referees, the appointments for the 3rd day

Will be Antonio Rapuano to direct the big match of the 3rd day between Roma e Milanscheduled for Friday evening at 20.45. Andrew Columbus per Naples-Laziolies theInterengaged on Sunday at 18.30 against the Fiorentinawill be directed by Matthew Marchetti. John Ayroldi per Empoli-Juventuslie to Luca Massimi goes the challenge of the Via del Mare between Lecce e Salernitana.

The designations

SASSUOLO–VERONAFriday 01/09 at 6.30pm

Piccinini Bercigli – De Meo IV: Camplone VAR: Dionisi AVAR: Wonder

ROME-MILANFriday 01/09 h.20.45

Rapuano Meli – Alassio IV: Massa VAR: Irrati VAR: Di Vuolo

UDINESE-FROSINONESaturday 02/09 at 6.30pm

Guida Rossi C. – Ricci IV: Volpi VAR: Fabbri AVAR: Honey

BOLOGNA-CAGLIARISaturday 02/09 at 6.30pm

Orsato Rocca – Old IV: Gualtieri VAR: Paterna AVAR: Mazzoleni

NAPLES-LAZIOSaturday 02/09 h.20.45

Colombo Mokhtar – Palermo IV: Mariani VAR: Di Paolo VAR: Longo S.

ATALANTA-MONZASaturday 02/09 h.20.45

Marcenaro Zingarelli – Scatragli IV: Prontera VAR: Duties AVAR: Serra

TURIN-GENOASunday 03/09 at 6.30pm

Chiffi Peretti – Severino IV: Santoro VAR: La Penna AVAR: Maggioni

INTER-FIORENTINASunday 03/09 at 6.30pm

Marchetti Costanzo – Passeri IV: Sacchi VAR: Mazzoleni AVAR: Paganessi

EMPOLI-JUVENTUSSunday 03/09 h.20.45

Ayroldi Rossi M. – Perrotti IV: Ghersini VAR: Di Martino AVAR: Di Paolo

LECCE-SALERNITANASunday 03/09 h.20.45

Massimi Carbone – Giallatini IV: Minelli VAR: Marini AVAR: Gariglio

