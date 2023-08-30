Serie A referees, the appointments for the 3rd day

Will be Antonio Rapuano to direct the big match of the 3rd day between Roma e Milanscheduled for Friday evening at 20.45. Andrew Columbus per Naples-Laziolies theInterengaged on Sunday at 18.30 against the Fiorentinawill be directed by Matthew Marchetti. John Ayroldi per Empoli-Juventuslie to Luca Massimi goes the challenge of the Via del Mare between Lecce e Salernitana.
The designations
SASSUOLO–VERONAFriday 01/09 at 6.30pm
Piccinini Bercigli – De Meo IV: Camplone VAR: Dionisi AVAR: Wonder
ROME-MILANFriday 01/09 h.20.45
Rapuano Meli – Alassio IV: Massa VAR: Irrati VAR: Di Vuolo
UDINESE-FROSINONESaturday 02/09 at 6.30pm
Guida Rossi C. – Ricci IV: Volpi VAR: Fabbri AVAR: Honey
BOLOGNA-CAGLIARISaturday 02/09 at 6.30pm
Orsato Rocca – Old IV: Gualtieri VAR: Paterna AVAR: Mazzoleni
NAPLES-LAZIOSaturday 02/09 h.20.45
Colombo Mokhtar – Palermo IV: Mariani VAR: Di Paolo VAR: Longo S.
ATALANTA-MONZASaturday 02/09 h.20.45
Marcenaro Zingarelli – Scatragli IV: Prontera VAR: Duties AVAR: Serra
TURIN-GENOASunday 03/09 at 6.30pm
Chiffi Peretti – Severino IV: Santoro VAR: La Penna AVAR: Maggioni
INTER-FIORENTINASunday 03/09 at 6.30pm
Marchetti Costanzo – Passeri IV: Sacchi VAR: Mazzoleni AVAR: Paganessi
EMPOLI-JUVENTUSSunday 03/09 h.20.45
Ayroldi Rossi M. – Perrotti IV: Ghersini VAR: Di Martino AVAR: Di Paolo
LECCE-SALERNITANASunday 03/09 h.20.45
Massimi Carbone – Giallatini IV: Minelli VAR: Marini AVAR: Gariglio