With the adoption of the Statutory Health Insurance Financial Stabilization Act in the Bundestag today, the governing coalition has prevented benefit cuts and sharp increases in additional contributions. At the heart of the law are financial reforms in all areas of statutory health insurance: the pricing of medicines will be reformed, the fees paid to doctors will be changed, the financial reserves of health insurance will be reduced, and the discount on pharmacies will be increased. This will offset a €17 billion deficit left by the previous government. Specialist appointments will be faster in the future, and medicines without additional benefits will be cheaper.