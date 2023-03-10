Asus has officially introduced the TUF Gaming B760M-BTF WIFI D4. The special feature of the mainboard is its connections – because these have migrated to the back.

Bild: Asus TUF Gaming B760M-BTF

The TUF Gaming B760M-BTF WIFI D4 comes in a compact Micro-ATX format, is based on the B760 chipset for Socket 1700 and is compatible with the 12th and 13th generation of Intel processors. There are a total of four DDR4 slots for up to 128 gigabytes of RAM. So far, so unusual.

Compatible housing required

The view on the back is really exciting. This is where all the mainboard connections are located, from the power supply to the SATA ports. There is also an additional M.2 slot on the back. This should make cable routing easier and create a neater overall impression. Unfortunately, it is not yet known when the mainboard will be available and how much it will cost.

You can find a large selection of mainboards at ALTERNATE!

In order to be able to use it, you need a suitable housing anyway, which is also designed for the rear connections. At least one should be launched soon under the name “ASUS Shadow Chaser Case”. The first videos suggest that it will be a case with a side window and mesh front.

The case is said to be available in both black and white. However, concrete information is also missing here. As soon as there is news, we will of course keep you posted.

Which: Asus