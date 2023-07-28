Lauterbach: Prepare better for the health effects of heat

0
On July 28, Federal Minister of Health Prof. Karl Lauterbach presented the Federal Ministry of Health‘s first concrete heat protection plan for this summer. The increasing heat waves in Germany require immediate action. The representatives of nursing, the cities and municipalities, the medical profession and science, who were invited to Berlin by Federal Health Minister Prof. Karl Lauterbach, agree on this.
