Lazio. Andrea Urbani new Regional Health Director
Health

by admin
The former Director General of Programming of the Ministry will lead the structure. Righini: “It is an important role and responsibility, entrusted by the president Rocca, to a qualified and high-level person who has always demonstrated a profound knowledge of the regional administrative machinery”.

Andrea Urbani is the new Director of the Regional Directorate ‘Health and Social-Health Integration’. “Best wishes to the new Director of the Regional Directorate ‘Health and Social-Health Integration’, Andrea Urbani. This is an important role and responsibility, entrusted by President Rocca to a qualified and high-level person who has always demonstrated a profound knowledge of the regional administrative machinery. It is known history that the health system has to deal with an important debt situation, but I am convinced that Urbani’s appointment represents a first step in this direction, given his already demonstrated experience in tackling deficit repayment plans”. declares the Councilor for the Budget of the Lazio Region, Giancarlo Righini.

26 maggio 2023
