Home » Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League age ratings confirm microtransactions and dismemberment – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Technology

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League age ratings confirm microtransactions and dismemberment – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

by admin
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League age ratings confirm microtransactions and dismemberment – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was supposed to launch today, but was delayed by more than eight months. I pointed out that all those extra months don’t mean you should expect the developers to get rid of the game’s live-service elements or make any other major changes, and that’s pretty much confirmed by now.

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) gave Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League a Mature 17+ age rating because of its gore and gore, strong language, and violence. Here is the full summary to give you some details:

“As players travel through a war-torn city, they use pistols, machine guns, and melee attacks against enemies (e.g., aliens, mutant humans, superheroes). Combat is fast-paced, with realistic gunfire, Large explosions and blood splatter effects; a few attacks can result in decapitation. Cutscenes depict additional violence, as well as gore and gore: a character being executed (offscreen); the character’s head detonates remotely (offscreen), resulting in Blood splatter effects; one character’s heart ripped from his chest (off-screen) and thrown at another character; one character’s finger cut off. Some environments depict large bloodstains and/or corpses lying in pools of blood. The game will Hear words like “f**k,” “sh*t,” and “a*shole.”

Not only that. The rating also confirms that the game will still contain “in-game purchases” (aka microtransactions), and the fact that the ESRB was able to rule long before release all but confirms that Rocksteady and Warner Bros. delayed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is just about polishing things up, getting out of the way of this year’s highly anticipated game, and giving the marketing team more time to change the negative discussion around the game — or at least the lukewarm one.

You may also like

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Secure top prices on...

Clean up the dirtiest parts of the Warhammer...

Models, equipment, design and price

Huawei Mobile Phone Capacity Expansion: HP NM100 256GB...

New in .NET 7.0 [15]: Docker deployment with...

Tech Journal — Sometime between 2001 and 2005...

ASRock Releases AMD Radeon™ RX 7600 Series Graphics...

Google Pixel 7a test conclusion after 2 weeks...

“Assassin’s Creed: Phantasm” will launch on October 12th...

FritzBox power consumption – that’s how much the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy