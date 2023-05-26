Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League age ratings confirm microtransactions and dismemberment – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was supposed to launch today, but was delayed by more than eight months. I pointed out that all those extra months don’t mean you should expect the developers to get rid of the game’s live-service elements or make any other major changes, and that’s pretty much confirmed by now.

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) gave Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League a Mature 17+ age rating because of its gore and gore, strong language, and violence. Here is the full summary to give you some details:

“As players travel through a war-torn city, they use pistols, machine guns, and melee attacks against enemies (e.g., aliens, mutant humans, superheroes). Combat is fast-paced, with realistic gunfire, Large explosions and blood splatter effects; a few attacks can result in decapitation. Cutscenes depict additional violence, as well as gore and gore: a character being executed (offscreen); the character’s head detonates remotely (offscreen), resulting in Blood splatter effects; one character’s heart ripped from his chest (off-screen) and thrown at another character; one character’s finger cut off. Some environments depict large bloodstains and/or corpses lying in pools of blood. The game will Hear words like “f**k,” “sh*t,” and “a*shole.”

Not only that. The rating also confirms that the game will still contain “in-game purchases” (aka microtransactions), and the fact that the ESRB was able to rule long before release all but confirms that Rocksteady and Warner Bros. delayed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is just about polishing things up, getting out of the way of this year’s highly anticipated game, and giving the marketing team more time to change the negative discussion around the game — or at least the lukewarm one.