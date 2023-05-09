Leao, the news towards Milan-Inter in the Champions League Euroderby

The last test is decisive

The player observed complete rest on Monday, adding a few physiotherapy sessions. Today, Tuesday 9 May, he trained separately at Milanello, only running straight. On the morning of May 10, match day, he will try a more demanding race at Milanello with accelerations and changes of direction in the presence of an athletic trainer, the Milan doctor and Stefano Pioli, who will go to Milanello specifically fromHotel Melia, headquarters of the Rossoneri training camp. If the audition were to give guarantees, Pioli would return to Melià with the player, to then decide whether to use him from the start or from the bench. If he, on the other hand, were to prove that he hasn’t recovered, he would go home. At the moment in Casa Milan the sensations are negative and in today’s training all tactical tests were done with Saelemaekers. However, the remaining hours may be enough to recover from a not so serious problem. In any case, Milan want to be certain that the player can take the field without the risk of a relapse, which would jeopardize his season finale and participation in the return match.