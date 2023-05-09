Home » Leao, the news towards Milan-Inter in the Champions League Euroderby
Health

Leao, the news towards Milan-Inter in the Champions League Euroderby

by admin

Leo sì, Leo no. The use of the Portuguese attacking winger is the biggest doubt on the eve of the first leg of the Champions League semi-final between Milan and Inter. Lmuscle elongation in the adductor reported in the championship match against Lazio on Saturday 6 May, could cause him to miss the first 90 minutes of the double confrontation.

The last test is decisive

The player observed complete rest on Monday, adding a few physiotherapy sessions. Today, Tuesday 9 May, he trained separately at Milanello, only running straight. On the morning of May 10, match day, he will try a more demanding race at Milanello with accelerations and changes of direction in the presence of an athletic trainer, the Milan doctor and Stefano Pioli, who will go to Milanello specifically fromHotel Melia, headquarters of the Rossoneri training camp. If the audition were to give guarantees, Pioli would return to Melià with the player, to then decide whether to use him from the start or from the bench. If he, on the other hand, were to prove that he hasn’t recovered, he would go home. At the moment in Casa Milan the sensations are negative and in today’s training all tactical tests were done with Saelemaekers. However, the remaining hours may be enough to recover from a not so serious problem. In any case, Milan want to be certain that the player can take the field without the risk of a relapse, which would jeopardize his season finale and participation in the return match.

You may also like

These popular disinfectants, among the most used during...

Does a nap make you fat? Researchers make...

there is an Incredible Turn on the case...

Chinese organ clock: This is why you always...

The FDA has just approved the first pill...

Planting the balcony: summer flowers for sun and...

An unequal pandemic | International Health

The Liminal Biosciences Board of Directors Special Committee...

What to eat to increase estrogen: foods to...

Against toxins: how tannins in elderberry work

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy