Leave a lemon by your bed before you fall asleep – the surprising reason

Have you ever tried leaving a lemon next to your bed at night? The reason will surprise you and you will start doing it too before going to sleep. Here because.

Lemon is a very common fruit. It is part of the citrus fruit and has the characteristic that it blooms 3 times a year. In fact, even in the winter season it is possible to have this fruit. Thus it provides different varieties: the first is the primofiore, then there is the bianchetto and verdello.

It has always been considered a very precious fruit and in fact even the Romans used it for therapeutic purposes. By chance, for example, in the fifteenth century it began to be used to prevent scurvy, a very common disease at the time. Its use has always increased over the years.

Coming up to the present day where it is not only used in the kitchen but also for many other uses. From cleaning to skin and hair care. But also to have beneficial effects during the night. In fact, leaving a lemon next to your bed the night before you fall asleep will have numerous benefits. We will see what they are below.

Lemon next to the bed: that’s why

We have just seen the properties of lemon but why should we put it next to the bed? Placing a lemon by your bed while you sleep has many positive effects. Just the scent of a fresh lemon will put you in a good mood. The messenger serotonin is stimulated and this is responsible for a good mood.

So if you put a lemon on the bedside table or in any case near the bed you will get up in the morning already better than usual. But this is only one of the advantages. There are in fact others as well. The best thing to do in any case is to put the lemon on the cut bed and not completely whole.

For a better effect, you can sprinkle the lemon with salt. The smell of lemon has a calming and relaxing effect. It also improves the quality of sleep. Another positive effect is that they clear the airways and are especially good for those suffering from asthma or allergies.

Lemon also has an antibacterial effect on the respiratory tract and the fruit stimulates the immune system. All of these are great reasons to have a lemon by your bed as the smell alone will benefit you. If you have lemons at home you can try it because it doesn’t cost you anything.

The properties of lemon

The properties and benefits of lemon are many and we have seen some of them below. Its nutritional values ​​include a low sugar content and the presence of Vitamin C. Lemon has a hypotensive, anti-uricemic and anti-rheumatic action. But also a discreet diuretic action.

Furthermore, the presence of citric acid inside the lemon favors the absorption of calcium. Lemon juice is also useful because it is antiseptic and bactericidal. And in fact it is excellent for fighting sore throats, canker sores and gingivitis. It also improves digestion after large meals.

It is not recommended in case of nausea from gastritis or acid reflux. There are many ways to use it and these are for physical well-being. Then it can also be used as a beauty. On the skin it helps in cell renewal and toning but be careful how you use it. Also on the hair it is great for strengthening the scalp and stopping hair loss.

