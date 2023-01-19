Home Health Two strains of Covid take over: the main symptoms
Health

Two strains of Covid take over: the main symptoms

by admin
Two strains of Covid take over: the main symptoms

In the last three years the COVID-19 it continued to mutate, creating different strains of the virus. Some are stronger than others and become the most popular variation over a period of time. Now it is likely that two specific strains they will be responsible for most of the infections in the coming weeks.

You may also like

Shortage of doctors and ‘health deserts’, 9 most...

Aluminum in the kitchen, how to use it...

The oncology network is born. “Services and assistance...

do these 7 things and visit the ‘Blue...

Specialist medical prescriptions. Doria to Quotidiano Sanità: “They...

Food Alert: Rice of a well-known brand withdrawn...

If you are of this age, do not...

“THE ANTI-COVID VACCINE HAS RUINED MY HEALTH, I...

Gym and technical-tactician on the field, new morning...

Rimini, groped underage students in the gym: investigated...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy