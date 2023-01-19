In the last three years the COVID-19 it continued to mutate, creating different strains of the virus. Some are stronger than others and become the most popular variation over a period of time. Now it is likely that two specific strains they will be responsible for most of the infections in the coming weeks.

It has already been widely reported that the XBB.1.5 variant – also dubbed the “Kraken” – has become a concern in the US, with the expectation that it will spread throughout the UK. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that 43% of all Covid cases in the United States are attributable to the strain Kraken in the week commencing January 8. Now the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed that this will affect the UK. It additionally warns how the strain too CH.1.1, which is another subvariant of Omicron, could become prevalent.

The health board says both CH.1.1 and XBB.1.5 will “most likely” replace the BQ.1 variant as the more dominant one. An online update reads: “Analysis shows that cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the UK consist mainly of BQ.1 and its sublines, which is in line with the UKHSA risk assessment published in October.

“Two variants, CH.1.1 and XBB.1.5, appear to have a growth advantage in the UK. Both are variants of the Omicron family. XBB.1.5 remains at a very low prevalence in the UK, so growth estimates are very uncertain.” Both variants are thought to show the same symptoms as Omicron. The top five Omicron symptoms listed by the ZOE Health Study are: runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing, sore throat.

Experts recall how important vaccination is still today in order to defend against serious consequences that could arise due to Covid-19. So anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated is warmly invited to do so as soon as possible, boosters included.