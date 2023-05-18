Home » leaves behind his wife and son
leaves behind his wife and son

A fatal swim in the sea. He died drowned in the Brazilian waters of Rio de Janeiro the native Italian of Trentino Alto Adige, Mark Nastasi. She was 38 years old and was in Rio de Janeiro on vacation. The stay, however, ended in tragedy for the Trentino that he drowned after a dive Barra da Tijuca beacha beach in the west of Rio de Janeiro. Mark Nastasi he lost his life after being swept away by strong currents. He leaves behind his wife and son of 10 years.




Overwhelmed by the current

The dramatic death took place during the morning of May 17 in the Praia da Barra da Tijuca beachthe area west of Rio de Janeiro.

Marco Nastasi was originally from Mezzolombardoa small town in the province of Trento. For some years, however, he had moved to Colombia for work reasons.

The aerial view of Praia da Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, where the 38-year-old Italian drowned




In recent days, however, it was in Brazil. His return to Colombia was set for the afternoon, but it seems that the man decided to spend a few hours at the beach with colleagues in the morning.

A fatal choice because when the 38-year-old entered the water he would have been swept away by the currents that they would have prevented from returning to shore.

Cardiac arrest in the ambulance

It would have been the lifeguards who rescued him in the first moment. Later, however, the intervention of the firefighters by helicopter.

See also  Renato Pozzetto has a sudden illness and is immediately hospitalized. His condition is a cause for concern!




According to reports, the 38-year-old was still alive when he was washed up on the beach. His condition worsened in ambulancewhile being led to theospedale Lourenço Jorge.

It is at that moment, in fact, that a cardiac arrest it would have been fatal to man. As far as we learn, in recent days the Brazilian Navy had issued an alert advising against swimming because waves of up to three meters high were expected.

Mourning in the community of Mezzolombardo

Mark Nastasi he leaves behind his wife and 10-year-old son. Meanwhile, dismay grows in the community of Mezzolombardothe 38-year-old’s country of origin.




Mayor Christian Girardi he recalled that Nastasi often returned to Trentino to find her parents and loved ones.

Furthermore, the mayor expressed his closeness to the man’s family by communicating his full willingness to collaborate for the procedures for the return of the body.

These are tragedies of which, unfortunately, the news is full. Recently in Sicily a man died at sea after saving two boys.










