The ex of Temptation Island Federico Rasa after the news about the chaos generated in the emergency room told what happened to him: “I swelled more and more, I was sick. I wanted to be examined: they left me alone for 6 hours in green code, I feared anaphylactic shock”.

After the events in the emergency room, Federico Rasa he broke the silence to tell his version of events. The former face of Temptation Island confirmed that he has “kicked the door” and to have “pushed a cart” al Civic emergency room in Palermo, but according to his story, his anger would have broken out when, after 6 hours waiting to be visited, no health worker would have come to his aid. The Sicilian had a serious problem after undergoing a transplant, he went to the hospital for facial swelling, no one would have worried about his health conditions: “I wanted to be examined, I wanted some security, I was worried: they told me to wait, they had put me in a green code”. The story and photos on Instagram.

Federico Rasa and the assault in the emergency room

Federico Rasa told on Instagram what happened yesterday when he was forced to run to the emergency room. Now he’s fine, he clarified, but after the transplant he didn’t bother following the post-operative instructions that had been given to him by the doctor, which is why he was hit by a side effect. “It’s not the transplant’s fault, when I finished the operation the doctor told me to rest for a few days. I had to rest, sleep with a pillow and a bandage. After the operation, after two hours, I went down to the city center, walked for a long time, like crazy. It was my fault”. Her face swelled up so much that she didn’t recognize herself in the mirror: “I was a monster”and for this reason he called 118 which transported him to the hospital.

They made me wait an hour in the ambulance, my face was swelling more and more. Afraid of going into anaphylactic shock, I asked for a shot of cortisone. If I hadn’t spoken, no one would have come to my aid. After an hour, however, I was still very swollen, after 6 hours no one had checked me yet. So I went to the doctors for help. I wanted to be examined, I wanted some security, I was worried: they told me to wait, they had put me in a green code.

After the story, he admitted that he had blurted out but without causing damage: “There I got five minutes, I pushed the trolley. I went out and kicked the door, while I was leaving there was the watchman and I told him not to get involved otherwise I would have slapped him twice. I went out, my my mother and my brother entered in my place asking for help. They called the police, but nothing had happened”. After the first post, Federico Rasa added another to show fans the critical condition he was in at the time of the rush to the hospital.

“They left me 6 hours in the waiting room like this”

After telling the version of events, Federico Rasa on Instagram once again pointed the finger at the health personnel of the Civico, showing his conditions to the fans at the time of the rush to the hospital. “Today I feel entitled to speak and show you my physical conditions when I called 118 and they rushed me to the hospital. They accuse me of “aggression”, when in reality it was they who left me who were really aggressive for 6 hours in the waiting room when minute after minute I swelled more and more and I was more and more sick, to then not even deign to pay me a visitThe Temptation Island ex showed off photos taken while he was extremely swollen on his face, “I’m not crazy, I’m not aggressive but I’m just a person who is sick and who wanted to ask for help from healthcare“.