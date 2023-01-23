After being disqualified from the 2022 Tour de France and spending almost 4 months looking for a team after his separation from Arkéa Samsic, the Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana he would be close to his professional retirement.

This became known on the morning of this Monday, January 23, thanks to the journalists Luis Escobar in ‘Ciclismo en grande’ and Jairo Chávez Ávila in ‘Antena 2’ of RCN, connoisseurs of the world of cycling.

“So far Nairo has said that he is getting off the bike, competitively speaking”announced the journalist Escobar.

Thus, the 32-year-old from Boyacá called a press conference this Wednesday, January 25 at 9:30 in the morning in Bogotá, in which, due to rumors, he is expected to define the future of your career in cycling.

SANCTION

It must be remembered that Nairo was disqualified from the 2022 Tour de France after being notified that one of the controls found the tramadol substance in two of their competing blood samples.

After this event, the winner of the Vuelta a España and the Giro d’Italia began a legal process against the International Cycling Union (UCI) before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), based in Switzerland.

Due to this decision, most professional World Tour and Continental teams have not accepted Nairo for fear of retaliation.