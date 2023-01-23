Bye bye London and appointment in Milan? The streets of the market are always unpredictable, but the overtaking on the Lazio-Lombardy axis seems to be maturing. Let’s talk about the case of the day, the one linked to Nicolò Zaniolo who, after asking Roma to leave, is only waiting for the “good news ” of farewell. The situation, however, is more complex than one thinks because the Giallorossi club, grappling with the well-known budgetary difficulties, wants to be sure of making a significant capital gain.

Precisely in this sense Milan have overtaken Tottenham in the race for the attacker. In fact, having contacted the player’s entourage, he gave the availability of a proposal in this sense: an expensive loan of 3 million and the right to buy out at 22 million which becomes an obligation on one condition only, qualification for the next Champions League. The ambassadors who brought the proposal have so far been rejected: Roma want the redemption without conditions. If that were the case, the transfer would be safe. It goes without saying that this means overtaking Tottenham, given that the London company is asking for qualification in the Champions League (more difficult) and also a dozen appearances for the purchase. From now on, therefore, the negotiation with Milan is destined to level up. So far there have been no direct contacts between the two Italian clubs, but at this point it is likely that it will already happen in the next few hours or tomorrow at the latest. One thing is certain: if Zaniolo would have liked the transfer to Tottenham, the one to Milan would please him even more, given that – being in the middle of the season – it would allow him to stay in Italy. Feelings? The turning point is near. And at that point Roma will also return to move on the transfer market, perhaps swooping down on the Ziyech (Chelsea) one that the Rossoneri have been chasing for a long time. A word of advice: stay tuned, because there will be twists and turns. Among other things, Milan are already in Rome in these hours in view of tomorrow night’s match against Lazio. Any contacts would be quite simple.