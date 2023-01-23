Listen to the audio version of the article

An ad hoc cover for the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, the super sports All-Terrain equipped with a 610 HP V10 engine and all-wheel drive. Bridgestone and the Sant’Agata house have entered into a partnership for the supply of All-Terrain Dueler AT002 tires that offer maximum performance on and off-road.

The two companies have already collaborated in the past for the Huracán Sto, Evo and Tecnica models but this new partnership is very reminiscent of the one between Pirelli and Porsche for the Scorpion All-Terrain Plus tires for the 911 Dakar.

All-Terrain AT002: the first high-end run flat tyre

The polymers, design and technologies of the tire have been developed to improve the all-terrain capabilities of the Huracán Sterrato and maximize the thrill and enjoyment of driving on asphalt and off-road at the wheel of this supercar. But not only; in fact, it is also safe thanks to the Run-Flat technology (Rft), which allows motorists to continue driving safely even after a puncture, for a maximum of 80 km at a speed of 80 km/h with a pressure of 0 bar .

Supercar performance on any terrain

Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 has been designed to provide top-level performance wherever the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato goes, regardless of the terrain. In this way, the innovative tire offers fun and ease of driving in all conditions, in line with the DNA of the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato.

Developed at the Technical Center (Tce) of Castel Romano, near Rome, and produced at the company’s European plants, Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 features a new compound designed to optimize road holding and is equipped with a specific shoulder able to offer greater grip on gravel and mud. Furthermore, the tread pattern has been optimized to ensure better handling and high-speed performance without compromising off-road grip.