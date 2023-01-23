During the last month it has gone viral through social networks an error found in the engraving of the 200 Colombian pesos coin, which could make it worth up to 500 times its face value, see what that is.

The currencies represent great importance for the monetary authority of each country, since They are one of the forms of exchange for payment of goods and services, but this is not the only relevant thing.

These usually have a representative, historical or cultural recordas is the case with today’s Colombian coins, which carry with them the impression of their biodiversity.

Thus, these are usually printed in batches of thousands, so in a few cases, they usually come out with defects, however, some Colombians They noticed a blemish on the $200 coin.

Having said that, the mistake was shared by a collector, who noticed that the engraving of the banderas macaw, on the obverse, was rotated.

According to his explanation in the video, the bird should be inverted between face value and outside, However, there are some on both sides that point to the same side and on others the macaw is seen turned 90 degrees.

The frame is added to these errors, given that if it shows imperfections in the coinage, its value may increase further.

Although these coins are considered defective, this only applies visually, since its face value remains the same in trade.

However, for experts in numismatics or coin collectors, they represent a great value, so if the macaw is turned, can be worth up to $30,000; if it is inverted or upside down, it can cost up to $100,000; and if it is minted, up to $150,000.

