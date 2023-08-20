Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of Seville: A Detailed Overview of Autopsies, Expert Opinions, and Actions in Gender Violence

Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of Seville Conducts Over 1,100 Autopsies in Past Year

The Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of Seville, which is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Justice, Local Administration, and Public Function, has released its annual report detailing its activities over the past year. The report reveals that a total of 1,188 autopsies were performed during this period.

Out of the total autopsies conducted, 58% were determined to be natural deaths, accounting for 688 cases. The remaining cases were violent deaths, with accidents being the most prevalent at 246 cases, followed by suicides at 160 cases, and deaths resulting from traffic accidents at 76 cases. In 15 cases, the cause of death was concluded to be homicide, while the cause of death could not be determined in two cases. There is still one pending case awaiting a conclusion.

The majority of autopsies were performed on men aged between 51 and 80, although the institute also examined the remains of nine children under the age of 10. An astonishing finding from the report states that of the suicide deaths, more than half of the individuals hanged themselves, accounting for 87 cases.

Aside from autopsies, the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences also provided 7,512 expert opinions to the courts and tribunals. These opinions assessed and determined the extent of bodily damage caused in various cases. This included examinations of the injured, newspaper reviews, and special cases.

The Forensic Psychiatry Service also played a significant role, producing 4,783 reports. The majority of these reports were related to decisions on psychiatric internment, followed by analysis of drug addiction, disability assessments, and assessments of imputability.

Additionally, the institute’s forensic doctors attended 1,645 trials as expert witnesses. Their work in the fields of training and research was also recognized.

The territorial delegate of Justice, Local Administration, and Public Function, Javier Millan, commended the institute for its crucial role in providing essential reports for the Administration of Justice bodies.

The Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences consists of a Forensic Clinic service, which studies health-related issues in civil, criminal, and social cases. It also has a Forensic Pathology service, which investigates the causes and circumstances of death in violent cases or where there are doubts about the cause of death.

Furthermore, these services contribute to cases involving alleged medical malpractice, with the Clinical Service producing 24 reports and the Pathology Service producing 21 reports in cases resulting in death.

The institute also conducts examinations to determine the ages of unaccompanied foreign minors, with a dozen studies performed in the past year. It also provides special reports in various fields, including toxicology, histopathology, biology, and criminalistics.

The report highlights the institute’s dedication to serving the justice system and the importance of their work in evaluating and understanding cases.

