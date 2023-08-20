Emilio Osorio Faces Backlash for Changing Stage Name to ‘Halcón’ and Dropping Last Name

Emilio Osorio Faces Backlash for Dropping Last Name and Changing Stage Name

Emilio Osorio, known for his appearance on the reality show La Casa de los Famosos, has recently made a controversial decision to change his stage name and drop his last name. Despite being praised for his maturity on the show, netizens have begun to mock him for this choice.

Since joining the reality program, Emilio had expressed his desire to establish his own identity separate from the influence of his famous parents. He managed to achieve this by reaching the show’s finale and strategically observing and emulating his fellow housemates, earning him the nickname “The Falcon.”

Embracing the fame he gained through La Casa de los Famosos and the affection for his nickname, Emilio took the step of registering the trademark “Emilio Halcón” to become his new stage name. All future music releases will now be signed under this moniker.

While many of his fans applauded this new direction in his career, others criticized him, calling him “immature” and “moldable” for what they perceived as an impulsive decision. Social media was flooded with memes and comments expressing disappointment in the young artist.

Some netizens also raised concerns about the use of the word “hawk,” claiming that it has associations with organized crime. They requested Emilio to reconsider his choice of stage name, advising him to distance himself from any negative connotations.

Amidst the criticism, Emilio’s supporters stood by him, emphasizing his artistic independence from his parents as a positive step in his career. They encouraged him to embrace this new stage and explore his own unique identity.

The controversy surrounding Emilio Osorio’s decision to drop his last name and adopt the stage name “Emilio Halcón” continues to divide public opinion. However, the young artist remains steadfast in his determination to carve out his artistic path using this new persona.

