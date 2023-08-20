Preliminary Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Strikes Ojai in Ventura County, Southern California

Preliminary Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Strikes Ojai, Ventura County, Southern California

Ventura County, California – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck Ojai in Ventura County, southern California, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) via its account on X, the network formerly known as Twitter. The quake occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. (PT) and was located 4.34 miles southeast of Ojai.

Ventura County, which is located near Los Angeles, reported no damage following the earthquake. However, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office warned residents to expect aftershocks in the next few hours. Despite this, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that there was no tsunami threat off the coast of southern California.

Numerous individuals in the region reported feeling the earthquake. Corina Knoll, a journalist for the New York Times, described the experience from her desk in Los Angeles, approximately 80 miles south of Ojai. She stated, “Sitting at my desk in Los Angeles, about 80 miles south of Ojai, California, where the earthquake epicenter was, I suddenly felt the floor and walls move. They swayed for a few seconds. It was mostly weird, and for a brief moment, I didn’t hear the rain from Tropical Storm Hilary outside.” Additionally, residents in Long Beach, approximately 110 miles from the epicenter, likened the tremors to the passage of a large truck.

Renowned earthquake expert Lucy Jones noted on the X Network that the recent earthquake appeared to have been preceded by a series of previous tremors that began on Saturday morning. Furthermore, John Keele, weather editor of The New York Times, estimated that up to 12 million people could have felt the movement in southern California.

CNN reported that two aftershocks, with preliminary magnitudes of 3.6 and 3.1 respectively, followed the earthquake. However, officials from the mayor’s office in Los Angeles reiterated that no damage had been reported. Nevertheless, authorities announced plans to conduct a thorough inspection to ensure no emergencies remain.

The earthquake occurred in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hilary, which made landfall in Baja California, Mexico. This storm marked the first tropical storm to reach southern California in 84 years. Forecasters had previously warned of potential flash flooding, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds, and power outages.

The storm caused heavy rainfalls, with at least nine million people in southern California under flash flood warnings. Typically sunny areas were suddenly vulnerable, particularly desert regions and hillsides scarred by previous wildfires. San Diego to Los Angeles experienced inundated drainage systems, and the weather service even issued a tornado warning for eastern San Diego County.

In response to the severe weather conditions, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) dispatched officials to California’s Office of Emergency Preparedness, and additional teams were prepared with essential supplies such as food and water.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass informed CNN that the city had opened three shelters to accommodate the homeless population, who are especially exposed during heavy storms. He remarked, “We have tens of thousands of homeless people, so we are working… And we have plenty of shelter beds available.”

The impact of Hurricane Hilary in Mexico has already resulted in the loss of one life. A man was swept away by the strong currents caused by heavy rainfall.

As the region continues to face the aftermath of both the earthquake and Tropical Storm Hilary, residents remain on high alert and are urged to stay updated with the latest information and follow any instructions from local authorities.

